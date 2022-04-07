Chaos for food, drinks and fuel in Sri Lanka amid long power cuts

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange reserves are almost exhausted, due to which it is unable to import essential items. There is a shortage of food grains, sugar, milk powder, vegetables and medicines in the country. The condition has deteriorated to that extent that there is a fight for food items and fuel. Due to this, the army has been deployed at petrol pumps.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka has appointed a three-member advisory group to assist government officials engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the president said on Wednesday, as the island nation looks to get through a severe economic crisis.

