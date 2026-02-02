FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

WORLD

From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

Women like Shari Baloch, Zareena Rafiq, Asifa and Hawa have actively participated in Baloch militant operations. Their involvement highlights the evolving role of women in insurgency and the growing presence of female combatants in Balochistan.

Anshika Pandey | Feb 02, 2026, 12:42 PM IST

1.Shari Baloch

Shari Baloch
1

Shari Baloch became widely known as the first confirmed female suicide bomber in the Baloch insurgency. She executed an attack in Karachi, which demonstrated that women from all social groups could take part in militant activities.

2.Zareena Rafiq

Zareena Rafiq
2

Zareena Rafiq, who is known as Trang Mahoo, became the first female suicide bomber for the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). Her attack on a Frontier Corps base demonstrated that militants now use women to conduct major terrorist operations.

3.Hawa Baloch

Hawa Baloch
3

Hawa Baloch who went by the name Droshum fought as a female fidayeen warrior. Before her death she encouraged other Baloch women to join the armed struggle because she showed that women now participated in militant operations.

4.Asifa Mengal

Asifa Mengal
4

Asifa was a female Baloch fighter who carried out a suicide attack on Pakistani forces in Noshki. She belonged to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and gained recognition for her combat activities, which demonstrated the rising involvement of women in militant groups.

Also read: Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral

5.Mahikan Baloch

Mahikan Baloch
5

Mahikan Baloch was another female fighter involved in militant operations in Balochistan. The woman took part in armed attacks together with her recruitment activities for the insurgency, which demonstrated how women increasingly participated in the conflict.

