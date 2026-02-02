From Shari Baloch to Asifa Mengal, how BLA's female suicide bombers fight against Pakistan Army

Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?
T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal
Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026
Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
Amaal Mallik reveals how his family background caused him losses in Bollywood: 'People removed me...'
Kolkata: Gang war erupts ahead of assembly election, bombs hurled, shops ransacked
Who is Vandi Verma? Indian-origin mastermind behind NASA's first AI-planned rover drive on Mars
Who is Veerabhadran Ramanathan? 82-year-old Indian-origin climate scientist wins ‘Nobel of Geosciences’
WORLD
Anshika Pandey | Feb 02, 2026, 12:42 PM IST
1.Shari Baloch
Shari Baloch became widely known as the first confirmed female suicide bomber in the Baloch insurgency. She executed an attack in Karachi, which demonstrated that women from all social groups could take part in militant activities.
2.Zareena Rafiq
Zareena Rafiq, who is known as Trang Mahoo, became the first female suicide bomber for the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF). Her attack on a Frontier Corps base demonstrated that militants now use women to conduct major terrorist operations.
3.Hawa Baloch
Hawa Baloch who went by the name Droshum fought as a female fidayeen warrior. Before her death she encouraged other Baloch women to join the armed struggle because she showed that women now participated in militant operations.
4.Asifa Mengal
Asifa was a female Baloch fighter who carried out a suicide attack on Pakistani forces in Noshki. She belonged to the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and gained recognition for her combat activities, which demonstrated the rising involvement of women in militant groups.
Also read: Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
5.Mahikan Baloch
Mahikan Baloch was another female fighter involved in militant operations in Balochistan. The woman took part in armed attacks together with her recruitment activities for the insurgency, which demonstrated how women increasingly participated in the conflict.