Bill Gates in Epstein Files: Truth behind his ties with Jeffrey Epstein, extramarital claims; know his response

A massive release of approximately 3.5 million pages from the U.S. Department of Justice has brought fresh scrutiny to Bill Gates and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, with rafted emails from 2013 suggesting Gates sought Epstein's help procuring drugs to "deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls". Another draft alleges Gates tried to secretly give his then-wife, Melinda, antibiotics to cover up a sexually transmitted infection.

Varsha Agarwal | Feb 06, 2026, 12:39 AM IST

1.Epstei files claim about Bill Gates

Epstei files claim about Bill Gates
1

Convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein claimed in July 2013 that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates asked one of his advisers to provide him with medicine to treat sexually transmitted diseases, the consequences of "sex with Russian girls," the New York Post reported. Epstein claimed Gates asked him to provide Adderall for bridge tournaments and to facilitate "illicit trysts" with married women.

2.Epstein Files revelation about Gates

Epstein Files revelation about Gates
2

Epstein appeared to be making the claims in a draft statement on behalf of Gates' longtime science adviser, Boris Nikolic, announcing his intent to leave the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the New York Post reported."During the past few weeks I have been caught up in a severe marital dispute between Melinda and Bill," Epstein wrote in Nikolic's voice on July 18, 2013."... In my role as his right hand I had been asked on mulitple occassion [sic] and in hindsight, wrongly acquiesced into participating in things that have ranged from the morally inappropriate, to the ethically unsound and had been repeatedly asked to do other things that get near and potentially over the line into the illegal," Epstein said, as quoted by New York Post.

3.Epstein's claim about Gates

Epstein's claim about Gates
3

Epstein had also posed as Nikolic and accused him of staging a cover-up to maintain his image."[You] implore me to please delete the emails regarding your std [sic], your request that I provide you antibiotics that you can surreptitiously give to Melinda, and the description of your penis," the draft went on. "... I am concerned that if Melinda decides as you said to file for a public divorce, the damage done to the pledge program alone would result in billions of dollars of money no longer being used for social good as Im [sic] sure that some wives and husbands would feel free to retreat from their commitments," as quoted by New York Times.

4.Bill gates in Epstein Files

Bill gates in Epstein Files
4

Epstein had allegedly threatened to expose Gates' affair with Russian bridge player Mila Antonova in 2017 purportedly because Bill wouldn't join a charitable fund the financier began with JP Morgan Chase, The Wall Street Journal previously reported.

5.Bill Gates response on Epstein Files

Bill Gates response on Epstein Files
5

Bill Gates stated the emails were never sent and the contents are "absolutely absurd and completely false". He reiterated that he regrets "every minute" spent with Epstein, calling their 2011–2014 meetings for philanthropy a "dead end" and a "serious error in judgment".

 

