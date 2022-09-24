Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit

Bhutan: The fees raised will fund national investment in programmes that preserve its cultural traditions.

Bhutan has re-opened its borders for international tourists after over two and half years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening has come with a revised tourism levy called the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF).

The country has raised its Sustainable Development Fee to $200 per visitor per night from $65. This amount will go towards projects that support Bhutan's economic, social, environmental and cultural development.

The fees raised will fund national investment in programmes that preserve Bhutan's cultural traditions, as well as sustainability projects, infrastructure upgrades and opportunities for youth. Know how much will it cost for Indian tourists to visit Bhutan.