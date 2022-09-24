Search icon
Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit

Bhutan: The fees raised will fund national investment in programmes that preserve its cultural traditions.

  • Sep 24, 2022, 08:58 AM IST

Bhutan has re-opened its borders for international tourists after over two and half years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening has come with a revised tourism levy called the Sustainable Development Fee (SDF).

The country has raised its Sustainable Development Fee to $200 per visitor per night from $65. This amount will go towards projects that support Bhutan's economic, social, environmental and cultural development. 

The fees raised will fund national investment in programmes that preserve Bhutan's cultural traditions, as well as sustainability projects, infrastructure upgrades and opportunities for youth. Know how much will it cost for Indian tourists to visit Bhutan. 

1. How much do Indians have to pay for a visit?

Indians will be expected to pay Rs 1,200 for every night they spend in the country. Before the pandemic, they were allowed to enter the country without a passport, if they have a permit and voter ID.

This will be charged by the Bhutanese government's Sustainable Development Fee (SDF), said Bhutan Ambassador Major General Vetsop Namgyel. (Photo: Tourism Bhutan)

2. Concession for kids

There will be a concessionary levy of 50% on the SDF for children between the ages of 6 to 12 years, and exemptions of the SDF for children aged 5 years and below. (Photo: Tourism Bhutan)

3. No mandatory RT-PCR test

The country has done away with mandatory RT-PCR tests upon arrival. However, tourists coming to Bhutan must be fully vaccinated and will be required to produce travel insurance. (Photo: Tourism Bhutan)

4. Indians can enter through these borders

Indians can enter Bhutan via Assam from Samdrup Jongkhar and Gelephu borders. (Photo: Tourism Bhutan)

5. Things to keep in mind

  • A visitor must stay in accommodation certified by the Tourism Council of Bhutan.
  • A guide is strongly recommended for all visitors to Bhutan.

