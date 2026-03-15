Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage

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WORLD
Vanshika Tyagi | Mar 15, 2026, 02:21 PM IST
1.Benjamin Netanyahu
Benjamin "Bibi" Netanyahu, born in 1949 is an Israel longest serving Prime Minister, who held office from 1996. He was born in Tel Aviv and raised in West Jerusalem and US. He has also joined Israeli Defence Forces in 1967.
2.Wife Sara Netanyahu
Benjamin Netanyahu has married three times. His present wife is Sara Netanyahu, who married him in 1991. She is an educational and career psychologist by profession.
3.Benjamin Netanyahu Family
Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara Netanyahu have two sons, Yair and Avner. While elder brother Yair has been a public personality, Avner keeps his life private.
4.Avner Netanyahu
Avner Netanyahu, youngest son of Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara, was in headlines as his wedding was called off due to Israel-Gaza war in 2025. He was born in 1994, and attended the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and later pursued graduate studies at the University of Oxford.
5.Avner Netanyahu's former fiancee Amit Yardeni
Avner Netanyahu was engaged to his partner Amit Yardeni. Amit Yardeni is an Israeli model and mountaineer. However, thier marriage was called off after getting postponed two times due to Israel-gaza war. Avner also ended a long-term relationship with his former fiancée Noy Bar in 2021.
6.Yair Netanyahu
Yair Netanyahu is an Israeli podcaster, who was born on 1991 in Jerusalem to Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara. He is the elder brother of Avner Netanyahu.
7.Yair's alleged girlfriend Sandra Leikanger
Yair Netanyahu was allegedly dating Non-Jewish Norwegian woman Sandra Leikanger.
8.Benjamin Netanyahu's ex-wives
Benjamin Netanyahu's first marriage was to Miriam Weizmann. They met where Netanyahu was based for his military service in Israel and they both later left to study in the United States in 1972. The couple later married and had one daughter, Noa.
Netanyahu's second wife is non-Jewish British student Fleur Cates at the university library, whie he was married to Miriam. Netanyahu married Cates, and she converted to Judaism in 1981. After moving with Netanyahu to Israel, Cates sued for divorce in 1988.
9.Noa Netanyahu-Roth
Noa Netanyahu-Roth, who was born in 1978, is Benjamin Netanyahu's daughter from his first marriage to Miriam Weizmann. Noa is married to Daniel Roth, and they are members of the Breslov Hasidic sect living in Jerusalem.