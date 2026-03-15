Benjamin Netanyahu family: Meet Israel PM's wife Sara, sons Yair, Avner, two ex-wives, and more; Know about his 'less-known' daughter from first marriage

8 . Benjamin Netanyahu's ex-wives

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Benjamin Netanyahu's first marriage was to Miriam Weizmann. They met where Netanyahu was based for his military service in Israel and they both later left to study in the United States in 1972. The couple later married and had one daughter, Noa.

Netanyahu's second wife is non-Jewish British student Fleur Cates at the university library, whie he was married to Miriam. Netanyahu married Cates, and she converted to Judaism in 1981. After moving with Netanyahu to Israel, Cates sued for divorce in 1988.