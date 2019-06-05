Russian Sukhoi Su-35 dangerously intercepts US P-8A Poseidon aircraft in international airspace

Moscow denied its aircraft had acted irresponsibly, saying it had stayed at a safe distance and had returned to its base after the US aircraft changed course.
A Russian fighter jet made a dangerous high-speed pass that put a US Navy surveillance aircraft at risk during an intercept over the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday, the US Sixth Fleet said, but Moscow said its pilot had behaved responsibly.
"While the Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace, this interaction was irresponsible," the Sixth Fleet said in a statement.
"The US aircraft was operating consistent with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity," Sixth Fleet said.
1. US-Russia spar over 'unsafe' spy plane intercept
After US navy surveillance aircraft was dangerously intercepted by high-speed Russian Sukhoi SU-35 fighter jet, The Sixth Fleet said, "the Russian jet had made three intercepts, two of which it deemed to be safe. But it said one of the intercepts of the P-8A Poseidon involved a high-speed pass directly in front of the US aircraft that produced wake turbulence and "put our pilots and crew at risk."
2. Su-35 jet went to intercept US plane which was approaching Tartus facility: Russia
Russia's Ministry of Defence said it had scrambled a Sukhoi Su-35 jet from its air base in Syria to intercept the US plane which it said had been approaching Russia's Tartus naval facility on the Syrian coast, the RIA news agency reported on Wednesday.
However, the US Navy said the interception was irresponsible since Russian aircraft was operating in international airspace.
"We expect Russia to behave within international standards set to ensure safety and to prevent incidents, including the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas (INCSEA). Unsafe actions increase the risk of miscalculation and potential for midair collisions,” the US Navy said in a statement.
3. Second intercept forced Sixth fleet to raise matter with Russia
Russia's Sukhoi SU-35 made a dangerous pass near US Navy P-8A Poseidon when both the planes were operating in international airspace over the Mediterranean. The interception occurred for three times.
According to US Navy, the first and third interactions were appeared to be in line as per the international guidelines, however, the second fleet was forced the Sixth fleet to raise the issue with Moscow. (Photo: Reuters)