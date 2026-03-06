FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Balen Shah: Why Nepal's Gen Z voters are backing rapper turned politician frontrunner in 2026 elections

Gen Z in Nepal is rallying behind Balendra 'Balen' Shah in the 2026 elections due to his anti-establishment stance and promises of clean governance.

Monica Singh | Mar 06, 2026, 02:27 PM IST

1.Symbol of Generational Change

Symbol of Generational Change
1

Balendra 'Balen' Shah, a 35‑year‑old former rapper and former Mayor of Kathmandu, has emerged as a leading contender for Nepal’s prime ministership in 2026, backed strongly by younger voters who see him as a break from decades of rule by older political elites.

2.Youth Leadership amid Political Crisis

Youth Leadership amid Political Crisis
2

Balen Shah’s appeal to Nepal’s younger generation stems from his outsider image, contrasting sharply with traditional politicians, and his rise during a period of public dissatisfaction with established parties.

3.Anti‑establishment and reform agenda

Anti‑establishment and reform agenda
3

Balen Shah's anti‑corruption message and anti‑establishment stance resonate with young Nepalis disillusioned by years of political stagnation. Many Gen Z voters were part of protests that helped force the resignation of the previous prime minister, and they see Shah as someone who could deliver real accountability.

4.Balen Shah's digital and grassroots connection

Balen Shah's digital and grassroots connection
4

Balen Shah’s digital presence and campaign style, including strong use of social media, has made him relatable to Gen Z. His ability to communicate directly with young voters without relying on traditional media has helped deepen their support.

5.Balen Shah promise of change and opportunity

Balen Shah promise of change and opportunity
5

Gen Z voters are drawn to Balen Shah’s calls for clean governance, economic opportunity and a departure from establishment politics. With nearly half of Nepal’s voters under 45, many see him as a leader who understands their aspirations and frustrations.

6.Ongoing generational shift in Nepal

Ongoing generational shift in Nepal
6

Balen Shah’s rise reflects a broader generational shift in Nepali politics, energised by youth protests, digital mobilisation and demands for accountability. His Gen Z support highlights growing impatience with traditional elites in favour of a new political order.

