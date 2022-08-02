Ayman al-Zawahiri death: Know about the family, net worth of Al Qaeda chief killed in US air strike

Terror organization Al-Qaeda chief Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US air strike ordered by President Joe Biden in Kabul.
In a major feat for the United States, notorious terrorist and chief of Al-Qaeda Ayman al-Zawahiri was killed in a US air strike in Kabul, Afghanistan over the weekend. Zawahiri was responsible for organizing the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the country, which claimed hundreds of lives.
Ayman al-Zawahiri was one of the most wanted people by the international authorities and the United States and was killed through a secret air strike conducted by the US intelligence agencies. The Al-Qaeda chief was also a close aide of terrorist Osama Bin Laden.
Here is all you need to know about the family and net worth of Ayman al-Zawahiri –
1. Ayman al-Zawahiri had four wives
Though not much is known about the personal life of the Al-Qaeda chief, it was reported that Ayman al-Zawahiri had four wives and at least seven children. The names of two of his wives were Azza Ahmed Nowari and Umaima Hassan. (Photo - Reuters)
2. Al-Zawahiri had at least eight children
The Al-Qaeda chief had six children from his first wife Azza Ahmed. Ayman al-Zawahiri also had at least one daughter from one of his three wives. He is also believed to have fathered some children with women he was not married to.
3. Tragic death of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s children
In an air strike ordered by the US in Afghanistan, two of Ayman al-Zawahiri’s children – one son and one daughter – were killed along with his first wife Azza Ahmed. Ahmed was believed to be killed after she refused to evacuate because “men would see her face”.
4. Net worth of the Al-Qaeda chief
Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was currently the chief of Al-Qaeda, was believed to have a net worth of over USD 5 million, as per news reports. Al-Zawahiri, who used to be a surgeon by profession before joining the terrorist group, reportedly made over USD 300,000 every year.
5. ‘Hellfire missile’ kills Ayman al-Zawahiri
According to sources, two Hellfire R9X missiles were used in the drone strike against Ayman al-Zawahiri, which had over 45 kgs of reinforced metal at their tip along with six extendable blades.