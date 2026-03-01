FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomePhotos

WORLD

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s Rise and Fall: Why Iran’s Supreme Leader never left country during his 36-year rule

Ali Khamenei’s final foreign trip in 1989 preceded a 36-year rule entirely within Iran’s borders. Following reports of his death in US-Israeli strikes, Iran declared national mourning

Monica Singh | Mar 01, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

1.The Final Journey Abroad (May 1989)

The Final Journey Abroad (May 1989)
1

In May 1989, then-Iranian President Ali Khamenei travelled to China, visiting the Great Wall in Beijing and holding high-level meetings with Chinese officials. He later flew to North Korea to meet Kim Il Sung.

2.From President to Iran’s Highest Authority

From President to Iran’s Highest Authority
2

After the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in June 1989, Iran’s Assembly of Experts swiftly appointed Khamenei as Supreme Leader. Though not initially seen as the obvious successor, he assumed the role and went on to lead the country for more than three decades.

3.36 years without leaving Iran

36 years without leaving Iran
3

Following his appointment, Khamenei never travelled outside Iran. For 36 years, he governed entirely from within the country’s borders, receiving foreign dignitaries in Tehran while delegating overseas diplomacy and military operations to trusted officials.

4.Announcement of his Death

Announcement of his Death
4

Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported that Khamenei was killed in US-Israeli strikes. Authorities declared 40 days of national mourning. International reactions followed swiftly, including statements from US President Donald Trump confirming the operation.

5.Donald Trump confirms Supreme Leader's death

Donald Trump confirms Supreme Leader's death
5

President Donald Trump announced Khamenei’s death on his Truth Social platform, describing the strike as a coordinated effort between American intelligence and Israel. He characterised it as a decisive moment for both the United States and the Iranian people.

6.A Legacy of Resistance

A Legacy of Resistance
6

Throughout his tenure, Khamenei shaped Iran’s foreign policy around opposition to the United States and Israel. From nuclear negotiations to regional proxy conflicts, major strategic decisions were directed from Tehran, as he positioned Iran as a force resisting Western influence across the Middle East.

