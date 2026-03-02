Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

4 . Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's daughters

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has two daughters, Boshra Khamenei and Hoda Khamenei, who often stayed out of the public eye and political life. Boshra is married to senior cleric Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a close figure within Iran’s religious establishment. Hoda is married to Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, the scholar earlier reported among those killed. Beyond these connections, information about the daughters - and Khamenei’s grandchildren - has rarely been shared publicly. Unfortunately, there have been conflicting reports about the fate of Khamenei's daughters, with some sources indicating one of them was killed in the strikes. However, detailed official confirmation of identities has not been fully disclosed. (Image source: X)