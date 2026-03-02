FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Family: Meet Iran's late supreme leader's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh and his six children

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, was killed on February 28, 2026, in a joint airstrike by the US and Israel that struck Tehran. His death triggered a wave of mourning inside Iran and a surge of global curiosity about the family he kept largely shielded from public view.

Varsha Agarwal | Mar 02, 2026, 10:22 PM IST

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's family

Unlike the families of many global leaders, Khamenei's family has kept a low profile. They rarely appeared in public or held visible political roles. He got married to Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh in 1964, and the couple had four sons(Mostafa, Mojtaba, Masoud, and Meysam) and two daughters (Boshra and Hoda).

Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh

Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, wife of Ali Khamenei, recently succumbed to injuries at 79, on March 2, 2026, from the joint strikes led by the United States and Israel on Tehran, days after her husband Khamenei died on attack on Feb 28, 2026. She married Khamenei when she was just 17 years old. Her father, Mohammad Esmaeil Khojasteh Bagherzadeh, was a businessman, and her brother Hassan later served as deputy director of Iran's state broadcaster, IRIB. Despite being married to one of Iran's most powerful figures for over six decades, Mansoureh kept a low profile, holding no formal office and rarely appearing at state events.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's sons

Khamenei's sons are quite influential in Iran's political and religious circles. Mostafa Khamenei is the eldest son of an Iranian cleric, married to the daughter of the prominent Iranian philosopher Azizollah Khoshvaght. He participated in the Iran-Iraq War. Mojtaba Khamenei is the second-eldest son, a mid-ranking cleric with strong ties to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He's often speculated as a potential successor to his father. Masoud Khamenei is the third son, a cleric married to the daughter of Iranian politician Mohsen Kharazi. He manages several of his father's institutions and reportedly holds significant wealth. Meysam Khamenei is the youngest son, with relatively little public information available.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's daughters

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has two daughters, Boshra Khamenei and Hoda Khamenei, who often stayed out of the public eye and political life. Boshra is married to senior cleric Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani, a close figure within Iran’s religious establishment. Hoda is married to Mesbah al-Hoda Bagheri Kani, the scholar earlier reported among those killed. Beyond these connections, information about the daughters - and Khamenei’s grandchildren - has rarely been shared publicly. Unfortunately, there have been conflicting reports about the fate of Khamenei's daughters, with some sources indicating one of them was killed in the strikes. However, detailed official confirmation of identities has not been fully disclosed. (Image source: X)

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's grandchildren

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's grandchildren have been away from the public eye, but recent reports indicate that Zehra Mohammadi Golpayegani, a 14-month-old granddaughter, was reportedly killed in the March 1, 2026, US-Israel strikes. She's believed to be the daughter of Boshra Khamenei and Mohammad-Javad Mohammadi Golpayegani. Another grandchild, Mohammad Bagher Khamenei, has been mentioned in official records. There are also unconfirmed reports of some of Khamenei's nephews and grandsons living in Paris.

