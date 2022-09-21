Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2986858
HomePhotos

Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

Women across Iran are protesting against the hijab rules in the country and how it led to the untimely death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 21, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

The death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran over hijab rules in the country has sparked massive protests against the morality police. Thousands of angry women have taken to the streets to slam the governance of the country, demanding justice for Mahsa Amini.

A slew of protests erupted in Iran on Tuesday where three people have been killed during the unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her detention by the country`s morality police, a media report said.

Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian Governor, Esmail Zarei Kousha confirmed the news and said that three people died "suspiciously" during "illegal protests" in recent days, as per ANI reports.

Here is all you need to know about anti-hijab protests in Iran – 

1. Who was Mahsa Amini? How did she die?

Who was Mahsa Amini? How did she die?
1/5

As per Al Jazeera, Mahsa Amini, 22, was visiting Tehran with her family when the specialist police unit detained her. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services. (Photo – Reuters)

2. Amini detained over ‘hjab rules’ in Iran

Amini detained over ‘hjab rules’ in Iran
2/5

The announcement of Mahsa Amini’s death came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.Since Amini`s death, several protests have erupted in the country. (Photo – Reuters)

3. Violent protests erupt across Iran

Violent protests erupt across Iran
3/5

Thousands of angry women in Iran started using Mahsa Amini’s name as a weapon against the morality police and took to the streets. Women were seen burning hijabs and chopping their hair to mark the protest over the death of Amini. (Photo – Reuters)

4. What is morality police in Iran?

What is morality police in Iran?
4/5

Amini’s death comes amid growing controversy inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf, reported Al Jazeera. (Photo – Reuters)

5. Women rising up against hijab rules

Women rising up against hijab rules
5/5

Due to the rigorous dress code rules in Iran, women have increasingly pushed back over the decades, particularly in the big cities, wearing their headscarves far back on their heads to reveal their hair. (Photo – Reuters)

(With ANI inputs)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Priyanka Chopra was replaced by Aishwarya Rai in this film, she never worked with director again, movie earned...
Meet Aamir Khan's heroine, who dated star Indian cricketer, has no hits in 7 years; one show changed her life, now...
8 upcoming new car launches in India in August 2024
India's richest actress ever owned 1 ton silver, 28 kg gold, 10000 sarees; it's not Aishwarya, Deepika, Priyanka, Rekha
Remember Aashka Goradia from Kkusum? Was trolled for surgeries, quit acting, now runs Rs 830-crore company that makes...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Mathura temple-mosque dispute: Allahabad HC dismisses Muslim side's petition, says cases maintainable
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews