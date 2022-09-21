Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

Women across Iran are protesting against the hijab rules in the country and how it led to the untimely death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran over hijab rules in the country has sparked massive protests against the morality police. Thousands of angry women have taken to the streets to slam the governance of the country, demanding justice for Mahsa Amini.
A slew of protests erupted in Iran on Tuesday where three people have been killed during the unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her detention by the country`s morality police, a media report said.
Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian Governor, Esmail Zarei Kousha confirmed the news and said that three people died "suspiciously" during "illegal protests" in recent days, as per ANI reports.
Here is all you need to know about anti-hijab protests in Iran –
1. Who was Mahsa Amini? How did she die?
As per Al Jazeera, Mahsa Amini, 22, was visiting Tehran with her family when the specialist police unit detained her. After a while, she suffered a heart attack and was immediately taken to hospital with the cooperation of the emergency services. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Amini detained over ‘hjab rules’ in Iran
The announcement of Mahsa Amini’s death came a day after Tehran police confirmed Amini had been detained with other women for "instruction" about the rules.Since Amini`s death, several protests have erupted in the country. (Photo – Reuters)
3. Violent protests erupt across Iran
Thousands of angry women in Iran started using Mahsa Amini’s name as a weapon against the morality police and took to the streets. Women were seen burning hijabs and chopping their hair to mark the protest over the death of Amini. (Photo – Reuters)
4. What is morality police in Iran?
Amini’s death comes amid growing controversy inside and outside Iran over the conduct of the morality police, known formally as the Gasht-e Ershad (Guidance Patrol). The mandatory dress code, which applies to all nationalities and religions, not just Iranian Muslims, requires women to conceal their hair and neck with a headscarf, reported Al Jazeera. (Photo – Reuters)
5. Women rising up against hijab rules
Due to the rigorous dress code rules in Iran, women have increasingly pushed back over the decades, particularly in the big cities, wearing their headscarves far back on their heads to reveal their hair. (Photo – Reuters)
(With ANI inputs)