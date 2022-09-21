Anti-hijab protests in Iran: Why are women angry over death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini

Women across Iran are protesting against the hijab rules in the country and how it led to the untimely death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The death of a 22-year-old woman in Iran over hijab rules in the country has sparked massive protests against the morality police. Thousands of angry women have taken to the streets to slam the governance of the country, demanding justice for Mahsa Amini.

A slew of protests erupted in Iran on Tuesday where three people have been killed during the unrest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, following her detention by the country`s morality police, a media report said.

Al Jazeera reported that an Iranian Governor, Esmail Zarei Kousha confirmed the news and said that three people died "suspiciously" during "illegal protests" in recent days, as per ANI reports.

Here is all you need to know about anti-hijab protests in Iran –