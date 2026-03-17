Amid Iran’s powerful strategist Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family, wife, net worth

2 . Early career

2

He was a former speaker of the Majles, Iran's parliament, from 2008–2020. He is the nation’s top figure in creating Iran’s nuclear policy and in concluding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. Even before the war, he was crucial to Iran's nuclear policy and strategic diplomacy.

He also led a long career in the military, media, and legislature. He was made National Security chief in 2025, after Iran’s 2025 war with Israel and the US. For two decades he coordinated defence strategies and oversaw nuclear policy.