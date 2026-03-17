Amid Iran’s powerful strategist Ali Larijani’s death rumours, his politically influential family, wife, net worth

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WORLD
Vaishali Shastri | Mar 17, 2026, 11:27 PM IST
1.Who is Ali Larijani?
Ali Larijani, Iran's de facto leader, is an influential figure who held a crucial role as secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC). President Masoud Pezeshkian appointed him in August 2025 as secretary of the SNSC. After Iran’s late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s death, he held the position of the representative to the council. He was close to Ali Khamenei and was his key adviser.
2.Early career
He was a former speaker of the Majles, Iran's parliament, from 2008–2020. He is the nation’s top figure in creating Iran’s nuclear policy and in concluding the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal. Even before the war, he was crucial to Iran's nuclear policy and strategic diplomacy.
He also led a long career in the military, media, and legislature. He was made National Security chief in 2025, after Iran’s 2025 war with Israel and the US. For two decades he coordinated defence strategies and oversaw nuclear policy.
3.Ali Larijani's family
Ali Larijani’s father, Hashim Larijani, was a significant Shia cleric who was close to the Islamic Republic’s founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. His family has been influential within Iran’s political system for decades. His maternal grandfather were grand ayatollahs.
At the age of 20, he married Farideh Motahari, the daughter of Morteza Motahhari, who was a trusted associate of Ruhollah Khomeini and has four children: two sons, Morteza and Mohammad Reza, and two daughters Fatemeh Ardashir Larijani and Sarah.
4.Net Worth
According to analysts and political experts, his reported wealth is somewhere between $1 million to $5 million. However, these numbers are unconfirmed estimates.
5.Role in war
Since Ali Khamenei's death, he has led the Islamic State's war effort against the United States and Israel, taking the reins in late February 2026. He was popular as Iran's de facto leader who reportedly had enough power to determine the formal declaration of Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba Khamenei as the next Supreme Leader. He dominated the crucial talks and discussions during a major conflict with the United States and Israel.