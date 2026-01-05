After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?

BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...

2026 Critics Choice Awards: Timothee Chalamet bags best actor, dedicates award to this special person, she is...: ‘I couldn't do this...'

BIG move by Ratan Tata's company: Air India eyeing to replace CEO Campbell Wilson due to...; Here's why

Bangladesh takes BIG action after KKR drops Mustafizur Rahman, orders indefinite ban on...

Critics Choice Awards 2026: Timothee Chalamet beats Leonardo DiCaprio as Best Actor, One Battle After Another wins 3 awards, winners' list OUT

Who is Ayaan Agnihotri? Salman Khan's nephew, got engaged to Tina Rijhwani, know more about his family, career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details

Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...

Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomePhotos

WORLD

After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

After the US operation in Venezuela, President Donald Trump has hinted at possible military action against five countries, including Colombia, Mexico and Cuba. His remarks have raised concerns of wider escalation and renewed geopolitical tensions across the Americas and beyond.

Monica Singh | Jan 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST

1.Donald Trump's threat to Cuba

Donald Trump's threat to Cuba
1

'I think Cuba is going to be something we'll end up talking about, because Cuba is a failing nation right now,' Trump said when asked how Cuba should interpret the Venezuelan operation, according to Fox News.

The MAGA chief also said he wants to 'help' the people in Cuba: 'We want to help the people. It's very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country.'

Advertisement

2.Donald Trump eyeing Columbia

Donald Trump eyeing Columbia
2

Trump also criticised Colombian President Gustavo Petro, claiming the Latin American country has at least three major cocaine factories. 'He's making cocaine. They're sending it into the United States. So he does have to watch his a**,' Trump said.

Petro is an ally of Maduro and has accused the US of violating UN principles, claiming one strike off Venezuela’s coast targeted civilians.

3.Donald Trump threat to Mexico

Donald Trump threat to Mexico
3

Trump also spoke about Mexico, alleging that President Claudia Sheinbaum is not in control of her country because drug cartels dominate it. 'We could be politically correct and be nice and say, 'Oh yeah, she is.' She is very frightened of the cartels,' Trump said.

He added, 'They're running Mexico. I've asked her numerous times whether you would like us to take out the cartels. 'No, no, no, Mr President, no, no, no, please.' So we have to do something.'

4.Donald Trump stance on Greenland

Donald Trump stance on Greenland
4

Donald Trump has expressed renewed interest in Greenland due to its strategic and military significance, maintaining its presence in U.S. security discussions. However, recently, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to 'stop the threats' regarding the potential acquisition of Greenland.

She stated, 'It makes absolutely no sense to discuss the need for the United States to take over Greenland,' adding, 'The U.S. has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish Kingdom.'

TRENDING NOW

5.Donald Trump indication towards second strike on Venezuela

Donald Trump indication towards second strike on Venezuela
5

Venezuela has become the focal point of Washington’s recent military actions, raising broader geopolitical concerns across the region. Additionally, Donald Trump has indicated a potential second strike on Venezuela.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...at Prayagraj Railway station, check details
Magh Mela 2026: Good news for pilgrims as Indian Railways offers extra...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on nationwide strike due to...
Customer Alert! Banks to remain closed on January 27? Employees' unions to go on
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh, will it help Islamists?
Mustafizur Rahman’s IPL exclusion ignites anti-India sentiment in Bangladesh
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested; Indian Embassy issues FIRST statement on...
BIG update on Nikitha Godishala murder: Ex-boyfriend Arjun Sharma arrested
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement