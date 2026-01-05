After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Athiya Shetty's forged signature, fake Arshad Warsi's...: How Ex-Hari media network manager, associates pulled off Rs 1.41 crore scam
Monica Singh | Jan 05, 2026, 12:49 PM IST
1.Donald Trump's threat to Cuba
'I think Cuba is going to be something we'll end up talking about, because Cuba is a failing nation right now,' Trump said when asked how Cuba should interpret the Venezuelan operation, according to Fox News.
The MAGA chief also said he wants to 'help' the people in Cuba: 'We want to help the people. It's very similar in the sense that we want to help the people in Cuba, but we also want to help the people who were forced out of Cuba and are living in this country.'
2.Donald Trump eyeing Columbia
Trump also criticised Colombian President Gustavo Petro, claiming the Latin American country has at least three major cocaine factories. 'He's making cocaine. They're sending it into the United States. So he does have to watch his a**,' Trump said.
Petro is an ally of Maduro and has accused the US of violating UN principles, claiming one strike off Venezuela’s coast targeted civilians.
3.Donald Trump threat to Mexico
Trump also spoke about Mexico, alleging that President Claudia Sheinbaum is not in control of her country because drug cartels dominate it. 'We could be politically correct and be nice and say, 'Oh yeah, she is.' She is very frightened of the cartels,' Trump said.
He added, 'They're running Mexico. I've asked her numerous times whether you would like us to take out the cartels. 'No, no, no, Mr President, no, no, no, please.' So we have to do something.'
4.Donald Trump stance on Greenland
Donald Trump has expressed renewed interest in Greenland due to its strategic and military significance, maintaining its presence in U.S. security discussions. However, recently, Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen urged Trump to 'stop the threats' regarding the potential acquisition of Greenland.
She stated, 'It makes absolutely no sense to discuss the need for the United States to take over Greenland,' adding, 'The U.S. has no right to annex any of the three nations in the Danish Kingdom.'
5.Donald Trump indication towards second strike on Venezuela
Venezuela has become the focal point of Washington’s recent military actions, raising broader geopolitical concerns across the region. Additionally, Donald Trump has indicated a potential second strike on Venezuela.