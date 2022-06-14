After Texas school shooting, what steps are being taken by US to reduce gun violence?

The Texas school shooting became one of the deadliest mass shooting incidents in the history of United States, prompting the government to take action
The recent incidents of mass shootings and gun violence, most notably the Texas school shooting, have shaken the United States of America to the core, with the citizens prompting the government to take action on the gun laws in the country.
Nationwide protests and agitations against the second amendment in the US constitution have prompted the Joe Biden-led US administration to tighten the gun laws in the country in an attempt to reduce the incidents of gun violence and racial killings in the country.
Here is how the US administration is battling gun violence after the Texas school shooting –
1. Tighter gun laws in US
The United States administration, led by President Joe Biden, has proposed to hold tougher background checks for people who are seeking to get a gun license and are purchasing arms. A stringent background check has been proposed for gun buyers under the age of 21.
2. Crackdown on ‘straw purchase’ of guns
Biden administration, in an attempt to stop gun violence, has also proposed to crack down on the “straw purchase” of arms and ammunition, which means a person purchasing a gun for someone who is prohibited by law from possessing one or for someone who does not want their name associated with the transaction.
3. School safety, mental health awareness
Apart from stricter background checks, the proposal on reducing gun violence has suggested mental health awareness for students and improved school safety, which includes drills and increased security. It also mentioned a provision where mentally ill people are not allowed to purchase guns.
4. Support for ‘red flag’ laws
The proposal also supports the need for “red flag” laws of gun control, which gives the state police, family members, coworkers, and others to petition a state court to order the temporary removal of firearms from a person who they believe may present a danger to others or themselves.
5. Texas school shooting massacre
The Texas school shooting, which is one of the deadliest mass shooting incidents in US history, left the entire country shocked to the core. An 18-year-old man entered the Robb elementary school in Texas and killed 21 people, including 19 young students.