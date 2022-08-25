In Pics| Deaths, destruction and devastation: 6 months of Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainians believe they are in an existential fight to defend a nationhood that Putin dismisses as a historical fallacy.

Six months after Russian forces launched what they hoped would be a blitzkrieg invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has turned into a grinding campaign of daily air strikes and battles with no clear endgame in sight.

Much of Ukraine's east and south remain under Russian control, depriving the country of crucial Black Sea ports for grain exports, which are the lifeblood of its economy.

Russia is also suffering as a result of Western sanctions, though few expect President Vladimir Putin to halt his gradual but steady march deeper into Ukraine anytime soon, let alone give up the territory already captured.

If the fight descends into a quagmire through the winter and into 2023, much will rely on whether the West's support can be maintained, especially if people believe the costs, including rising gasoline and food prices, are becoming prohibitively expensive.

Barring a disastrous military miscalculation, Ukraine's army is unlikely to collapse outright, and few expect Zelensky will accept any negotiations that do not see Ukraine recover all lost territory, including Crimea.