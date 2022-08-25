In Pics| Deaths, destruction and devastation: 6 months of Russia-Ukraine war

Ukrainians believe they are in an existential fight to defend a nationhood that Putin dismisses as a historical fallacy.
Six months after Russian forces launched what they hoped would be a blitzkrieg invasion of Ukraine, the conflict has turned into a grinding campaign of daily air strikes and battles with no clear endgame in sight.
Much of Ukraine's east and south remain under Russian control, depriving the country of crucial Black Sea ports for grain exports, which are the lifeblood of its economy.
Russia is also suffering as a result of Western sanctions, though few expect President Vladimir Putin to halt his gradual but steady march deeper into Ukraine anytime soon, let alone give up the territory already captured.
If the fight descends into a quagmire through the winter and into 2023, much will rely on whether the West's support can be maintained, especially if people believe the costs, including rising gasoline and food prices, are becoming prohibitively expensive.
Barring a disastrous military miscalculation, Ukraine's army is unlikely to collapse outright, and few expect Zelensky will accept any negotiations that do not see Ukraine recover all lost territory, including Crimea.
As Russian bombs fell on Kyiv and its residents huddled in metro stations for shelter or crammed train stations to flee, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy made clear he would go nowhere
Russian forces started attacking military facilities and later residential buildings in Ukraine.
Six months back, Russia's President announced "special military operation" in Ukraine after months of simmering tensions.
Within hours of the invasion, Russia landed commandos at Antonov airfield, a cargo base just north of Kyiv, to secure an air bridge for a lightning assault on the capital.
In mid-May, an entire battalion of Russian troops was wiped out trying to cross the Siverskiy Donets River. Satellite photos showed dozens of destroyed armoured vehicles scattered across either bank.
In last six months, the world has seen hundreds of heartbreaking pictures from the war-hit country.
Ukraine President Zelenskiy went on to rally his country in nightly addresses, his combat fatigues, sparse stubble and casual but firm speaking style becoming symbols of Ukraine's resistance.
There are also moments of bold energy such as rifle-carrying woman waving a Ukrainian flag in the intensely blue sky as Kyiv monastery's tower rises in the background.
Inhabitants of Kyiv flee the city after pre-offensive missile strikes by the Russian armed forces and Belarus on 24 February
The body of a Russian serviceman lies half covered by snow next to a destroyed Russian military vehicle on the roadside outside Kharkiv on 26 February
Passengers cram on to a platform at the main railway station as they try to flee Kyiv on 4 March
Residents file past destroyed Russian military machinery in Bucha, retaken by the Ukrainian army, on 6 April