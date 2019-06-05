300 parachutists dive into Normandy skies to mark 75th D-DAY anniversary Recreating the 75 years old D-Day incident, a 97-year-old US veteran also parachuted into Normandy. DNA Web Team

Jun 5, 2019, 11:29 PM IST 300 Parachutists dived into Normandy sky to mark D-DAY anniversary. The commemorations featured an hour-long performance recounting the wartime events and a flypast by historic, military aircraft. Recreating the 75 years old D-Day incident, a 97-year-old US veteran also parachuted into Normandy. The 97-year-old Tom Rice of San Diego was among the 300 parachutists who dived into the Normandy sky for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. They were honouring the airborne soldiers who jumped into gunfire and death ahead of the seaborne invasion on June 6, 1944. Rice said that he felt great after the jump and that he would do it all over again. (With inputs from Reuters)

1. The history of D-Day: Remembering the sacrifices of the allied troops on 75th anniversary of D-Day

1/3 In the early hours of June 6, 1944, more than 150,000 allied troops set off from Portsmouth and the surrounding area to begin the air, sea and land attack on Normandy that ultimately led to the liberation of western Europe from the Nazi regime. By the time of the Normandy landings, Soviet forces had been fighting Germany in the east for almost three years and Kremlin chief Josef Stalin had urged British Prime Minister Winston Churchill to open a second front as far back as August 1942. The invasion, codenamed Operation Overlord and commanded by US General Dwight D Eisenhower, remains the largest amphibious assault in history and involved almost 7,000 ships and landing craft along a 50-mile (80-km) stretch of the French coast. Shortly after midnight, thousands of paratroopers were dropped. Then came the naval bombardment of German positions overlooking the shore. Then the infantry arrived on the beaches. Mostly American, British and Canadian men, some just boys, waded ashore as German soldiers tried to kill them with machine guns and artillery. Survivors say the sea was red with blood and the air boiling with the thunder of explosions. Thousands were killed on both sides. Line upon line of white crosses honour the dead in cemeteries across northern France.



2. Theresa May meets war veterans of D-Day at Portsmouth

2/3 Theresa May was joined for the commemorative events in Portsmouth by US President Trump, who is on the final day of a state visit to Britain, and his wife, Melania. Trump read a prayer given by Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1944: "The enemy is strong. He may hurl back our forces but we shall return again and again; and we know that by Thy grace, and by the righteousness of our cause, our sons will triumph." French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Merkel, and leaders and senior figures from 10 other countries also attended.



3. World leaders celebrate 75th anniversary of D-DAY