100 days of Russia-Ukraine war: Looming hunger crisis, attacks continue in Luhansk, know key updates

The attacks by the Russian forces continue on the city of Luhansk as Ukraine battles through a hunger crisis amid the Russian invasion.

Today marks the 100th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, with the devastations in the latter country reaching new levels each day. The Ukrainian forces are feeling the pressure of defending their country as Russian army continues to launch attacks in several key cities.

Meanwhile, the crash in the economy due to the Russian invasion has plunged Ukraine into a hunger crisis. With people being advised to have just one meal a day, the United Nations has expressed its concern about the food shortage in the war-torn country.

Know the latest updates about the Russia-Ukraine war here –