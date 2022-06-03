100 days of Russia-Ukraine war: Looming hunger crisis, attacks continue in Luhansk, know key updates

The attacks by the Russian forces continue on the city of Luhansk as Ukraine battles through a hunger crisis amid the Russian invasion.
Today marks the 100th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, with the devastations in the latter country reaching new levels each day. The Ukrainian forces are feeling the pressure of defending their country as Russian army continues to launch attacks in several key cities.
Meanwhile, the crash in the economy due to the Russian invasion has plunged Ukraine into a hunger crisis. With people being advised to have just one meal a day, the United Nations has expressed its concern about the food shortage in the war-torn country.
Know the latest updates about the Russia-Ukraine war here –
1. Hunger crisis in Ukraine
According to Reuters, the United Nations officials warned on Friday that a protracted war in Ukraine threatened a hunger crisis in the country and around the world, reporting that at least 15.7 million people in Ukraine are in the need of urgent assistance. (Photo – Reuters)
2. Attacks continue in Kharkiv, Luhansk region
Though Russian forces have repeatedly denied the allegations that they are attacking civilian areas, multiple images from the Luhansk region and Kharkiv city show otherwise. Visuals show destroyed apartment buildings and devastated people throughout these cities. (Photo – Reuters)
3. Russia to “continue operations” in Ukraine
Despite several sanctions and criticism by world leaders, Russia has said that they will “continue their operations” in Ukraine till all of their goals are achieved. The authorities in Russia have also said that they will provide protection to people in disturbed areas. (Photo – Reuters)
4. War crimes trial continue in Ukraine
The captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine are currently undergoing a trial, being accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity. Most recently, a 21-year-old Russian soldier had pleaded guilty to murdering an elderly unarmed man in Ukraine during the trial. (Photo – Reuters)
5. “Forcible deportation” of children to Russia
Ukrainian authorities have alleged that Russia is forcefully deporting children from war-torn cities to their country, which is being qualified as genocide, making it one of the most serious war crimes in global law. (Photo – Reuters)