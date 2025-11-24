Peshawar Attack Live Updates: Gunmen attack paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan, multiple blasts reported

Meet Ada Malik, Anmol Malik, lesser known daughters of Anu Malik, stun internet with Seeta aur Geeta vibes, one worked with Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn
US, Ukraine hold talks on peace framework in Geneva
Delhi-NCR continues to breathe toxic air as AQI crosses 400-mark in several areas; Check area-wise pollution levels
What! Vidhu Vinod Chopra ABUSES social media influencers, calls them 'as***le' for..., asks 'what the f**k is going on?'
Guru Tegh Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas 2025: Are schools, colleges, banks CLOSED on November 24, 25? Check state-wise list here
Who is Justice Surya Kant? India's newly appointed Chief Justice, set to take oath today
Bigg Boss 19: Major clash alert, Malti Chahar SLAPS Tanya Mittal, leaves Amaal Mallik, Gaurav Khanna, Pranit More shocked, she hits influencer for...
India, Canada target USD 50 Billion trade by 2030, PM Modi invites Carney to New Delhi
Good News for Passengers: Namo Bharat trains to give THIS special service for birthdays, pre-wedding shoots, check timings, booking prices and more
PM Modi issues BIG statement at G20 Summit in Johannesburg: 'There can be no room for...'
WORLD
Pakistan Paramilitary Force Headquarters Attack Live: Early reports indicate that at least two security personnel have been killed in the attack and four others, including two security officials, were injured.
Peshawar Suicide Attack Live Updates: Militants launched a coordinated assault on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Peshawar's Saddar Main Road in Pakistan on Monday. They set off two successive blasts and engaged in an intense gunfight within the compound. Early reports indicate that at least two security personnel have been killed in the attack and four others, including two security officials, were injured. The situation remained active as security forces worked to neutralise the attackers.
Initial intelligence reports suggest that the assault began with a suicide bombing at the main entrance of the FC complex, followed by a second explosion — believed to be an IED blast — near a motorcycle parking area. The dual explosions caused widespread confusion, enabling an estimated three to five militants to force their way into the facility and engage security forces in close-range combat.