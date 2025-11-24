Peshawar Attack Live Updates: Gunmen attack paramilitary force headquarters in Pakistan, multiple blasts reported

Pakistan Paramilitary Force Headquarters Attack Live: Early reports indicate that at least two security personnel have been killed in the attack and four others, including two security officials, were injured.

Peshawar Suicide Attack Live Updates: Militants launched a coordinated assault on the Frontier Constabulary (FC) Headquarters on Peshawar's Saddar Main Road in Pakistan on Monday. They set off two successive blasts and engaged in an intense gunfight within the compound. Early reports indicate that at least two security personnel have been killed in the attack and four others, including two security officials, were injured. The situation remained active as security forces worked to neutralise the attackers.

Initial intelligence reports suggest that the assault began with a suicide bombing at the main entrance of the FC complex, followed by a second explosion — believed to be an IED blast — near a motorcycle parking area. The dual explosions caused widespread confusion, enabling an estimated three to five militants to force their way into the facility and engage security forces in close-range combat.