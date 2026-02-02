Pakistan-BLA War LIVE UPDATES: Biggest Baloch attack, women 'fidayeens' devastate army, scores killed

As part of its claims, the group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its ongoing offensive, titled Operation Herof Phase II, has been underway for more than 40 hours across multiple districts of Balochistan, alleging heavy casualties among Pakistani security forces and asserting control over several urban and rural areas.

In a series of statements and media releases issued through its official channel, Hakkal, the BLA stated the operation had expanded across a wide geographical stretch of the province.

As part of its claims, the group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.

The group identified the woman as Hawa Baloch, also known by the alias Droshum, and described the footage as her “final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.”

Sources quoted by The Balochistan Post said Hawa Baloch was a writer and that her father had previously been associated with the Baloch armed movement and was killed in fighting several years ago.

In the video message, Hawa Baloch is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance.

She alleged that the Pakistani state had “oppressed Baloch women as well as men” and argued that women in Baloch society were “neither intellectually nor practically weak.” She said the time had come for women to “rise and seek justice.”

According to the BLA's claims, more than 200 personnel from the Pakistan Army, police, and Frontier Corps have been killed, and at least 17 individuals captured. The group described these figures as "preliminary and cautious estimates," suggesting that actual losses were higher.

Check live updates here: