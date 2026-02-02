Pakistan-BLA War LIVE UPDATES: Biggest Baloch attack, women 'fidayeens' devastate army, scores killed

Top 10 hair transplant doctors: Surgeons redefining modern hair restoration
LMIL outlines multi-state investment roadmap following strategic engagements at World Economic Forum Davos-Klosters 2026
Viral video: Kareena Kapoor enjoys ISPL with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur; actress gives major hangover of Jab We Met's Geet, fans react
Delhi's Bhalswa landfill to be transformed into major bus terminal, here's all you need to know
Rahul Gandhi slams government on defence allocation, quotes from ex-Army chief's memoir, what triggered uproar in Parliament?
T20 World Cup crisis deepens: BCCI backs ICC, will Pakistan Cricket Board be banned?
Grammy Awards 2026: Kendrick Lamar, SZA's Luther bags Record of the Year, beat Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
The 50: Rajat Dalal slaps Digvijay Rathee, internet calls him ‘Gunda’ and demands his removal
Day after crash, Sensex, Nifty rebound; this is how stock market reacts to Union Budget 2026
Who was Hawa Baloch? Balochistan Liberation Army's woman 'fidayeen' behind Pakistan's attack; video goes viral
WORLD
As part of its claims, the group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.
The Baloch rebel group Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has claimed that its ongoing offensive, titled Operation Herof Phase II, has been underway for more than 40 hours across multiple districts of Balochistan, alleging heavy casualties among Pakistani security forces and asserting control over several urban and rural areas.
In a series of statements and media releases issued through its official channel, Hakkal, the BLA stated the operation had expanded across a wide geographical stretch of the province.
As part of its claims, the group released a video recorded during clashes in Gwadar, identifying a female 'fidayeen' fighter who it said was killed during attacks against Pakistani forces, according to a report by The Balochistan Post.
The group identified the woman as Hawa Baloch, also known by the alias Droshum, and described the footage as her “final message, sent twelve hours before her martyrdom.”
Sources quoted by The Balochistan Post said Hawa Baloch was a writer and that her father had previously been associated with the Baloch armed movement and was killed in fighting several years ago.
In the video message, Hawa Baloch is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance.
She alleged that the Pakistani state had “oppressed Baloch women as well as men” and argued that women in Baloch society were “neither intellectually nor practically weak.” She said the time had come for women to “rise and seek justice.”
According to the BLA's claims, more than 200 personnel from the Pakistan Army, police, and Frontier Corps have been killed, and at least 17 individuals captured. The group described these figures as "preliminary and cautious estimates," suggesting that actual losses were higher.
Check live updates here:
Sarfraz Bugti, the provincial chief minister, said that security forces killed 145 militants, including some Afghan nationals, in response to recent attacks. He claimed the attackers, linked to the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), aimed to take hostages but were thwarted.
“The bodies of these 145 killed terrorists are in our custody, and some of them are Afghan nationals,” Bugti said.
According to BLA, Mengal was the daughter of one Mohammad Ismail and a resident of Nushki in Balochistan. Born on October 2, 2002, she joined the BLA's Majeed Brigade on her 21st birthday and decided to be a 'fidayee' (suicide attacker) in January 2024. She was the one to have targeted the ISI headquarters in Nushki on Saturday, the BLA statement added. The deadly attack killed nearly 50 people, including at least 17 security personnel.
As sources quoted by The Balochistan Post said, Hawa Baloch was a writer, and her father had previously been associated with the Baloch armed movement and was killed in fighting several years ago. A video of Hawa Baloch has gone viral, where she is seen urging Baloch women to join what she referred to as the armed resistance. She alleged that the Pakistani state had “oppressed Baloch women as well as men” and argued that women in Baloch society were “neither intellectually nor practically weak.” She said the time had come for women to “rise and seek justice.”