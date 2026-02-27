Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Live Updates: Iran offers to mediate talks after 130 killed in 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'

The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been escalating in recent days, with both sides trading blame for the violence.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared an "open war" with the Afghan Taliban, vowing to respond strongly to the group's alleged cross-border attacks. The announcement comes after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, a retaliatory operation targeting Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces.

Afghanistan's ministry claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday, while Pakistan said it killed over 130 Taliban fighters in a retaliatory operation.

The Afghan ministry stated that its forces targeted Pakistani military posts in the eastern and southeastern directions along the Durand Line, near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

Two senior Pakistani security officials told The Associated Press that Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes targeting Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces, allegedly destroying two brigade bases. Pakistan's information ministry said Afghan Taliban opened "unprovoked firing" on multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening.

Afghanistan had earlier launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan, which Pakistan described as an escalation of violence between the neighbouring countries that made a Qatar-mediated ceasefire appear increasingly shaky. In a press release, Afghanistan's ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.

