Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Live Updates: Iran offers to mediate talks after 130 killed in 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'

What is 'Operation Ghazab lil-Haq'? How were 130 people killed in Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes? Details here
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia get clean chit in Delhi excise policy scandal; know about the case
Sikhs stopped to enter Zudio store with 'kripans', why is it important in Sikhism? What does Indian Constitution say?
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: From Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sreeleela, Kriti Sanon to Vijay Verma, here's how celebrities showered love on 'Virosh' wedding
Who is Ellie Aghayeva? Columbia student detained by ICE, released after Zohran Mamdani raises case with Donald Trump
US-Iran nuclear talks end with 'significant progress', but deal reamins uncertain, here's all you need to know
Deepika Padukone to drop The White Lotus after Kalki 2898 AD Sequel and Spirit exit?
Rinku Singh's father Khanchand Singh Singh passes away after battling stage-4 liver cancer
Pakistan declares ‘open war’ against Afghan Taliban after deadly border clashes, launches strikes on Kabul, Kandahar
Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-led govt allocates Rs 95 crore for widening state highway linking Jewar airport, check details
WORLD
The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been escalating in recent days, with both sides trading blame for the violence.
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has declared an "open war" with the Afghan Taliban, vowing to respond strongly to the group's alleged cross-border attacks. The announcement comes after Pakistan launched Operation Ghazab lil-Haq, a retaliatory operation targeting Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces.
The conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan has been escalating in recent days, with both sides trading blame for the violence. Afghanistan's ministry claimed that 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliatory operations carried out along the Durand Line on Thursday, while Pakistan said it killed over 130 Taliban fighters in a retaliatory operation.
The Afghan ministry stated that its forces targeted Pakistani military posts in the eastern and southeastern directions along the Durand Line, near the provinces of Paktika, Paktia, Khost, Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.
Two senior Pakistani security officials told The Associated Press that Pakistan's military carried out airstrikes targeting Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia provinces, allegedly destroying two brigade bases. Pakistan's information ministry said Afghan Taliban opened "unprovoked firing" on multiple locations along the border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chitral, Khyber, Mohmand, Kurram, and Bajaur sectors on Thursday evening.
Afghanistan had earlier launched a cross-border attack on Pakistan, which Pakistan described as an escalation of violence between the neighbouring countries that made a Qatar-mediated ceasefire appear increasingly shaky. In a press release, Afghanistan's ministry said the action was launched at 8:00 PM on the 9th of Ramadan, corresponding to February 26, in response to what it described as a violation of Afghan territory by Pakistani military forces days earlier.
Check live updates here:
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted on X, "In the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of self-restraint and strengthening solidarity in the world of Islam, it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighborliness and through the path of dialogue."
"The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries," he said
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has emphasised that the country's armed forces and people are always prepared to safeguard national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. He stated that Pakistan's forces are fully equipped to counter any aggressive ambitions and will respond strongly to any attack. The premier highlighted the armed forces' professional capabilities, advanced training, and effective defence strategies, making them capable of handling internal and external threats