Video: US head nurse faints during press briefing, took COVID-19 vaccine shot earlier

A head nurse at a hospital in US' Tennessee fainted during a press briefing. She had reportedly taken a COVID-19 vaccine shot prior to addressing the media. However, it has not been established whether she passed out as a side effect of the vaccine.

Tiffany Dover, who is a head nurse at Chattanooga in Tennessee, was addressing the media from CHI Memorial Hospital where she was informing that her team was among the first ones receiving the vaccine.

While responding to a question on being one of the first to receive the vaccine, she passed out. Before she fainted, Tiffany said, "....sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy..."

The incident was recorded on camera. She is said to be feeling better now.

COVID-19 vaccine background

The news comes a week after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said it authorized the use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, with the first inoculations expected within days, marking a turning point in the United States where the pandemic has killed more than 292,000 people.

The FDA said the vaccine can be given to people aged 16 and older. Healthcare workers and elderly people in long-term care facilities are expected to be the main recipients of a first round of 2.9 million doses.

The authorization came at a time when infections, hospitalizations and deaths are soaring to record levels in the United States, which has failed to mount a coordinated effort to slow the spread of the virus.