US Vice President Mike Pence to receive COVID vaccine shot on Friday

US Vice President Mike Pence will be receiving COVID-19 vaccine publicly on Friday as part of the initiative to build confidence among the public about the vaccine.

According to a report by The Hill, Pence, the leader of the White House coronavirus task force, second lady Karen Pence and Surgeon General Jerome Adams will all receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at the White House.

On Tuesday, during a roundtable discussion on Operation Warp Speed in Indiana, Pence said, "Be confident that we have cut red tape, but we've cut no corners when it comes to the development of this vaccine."

"I look forward in the days ahead to receiving the vaccine myself and do so without hesitation," he added.

Acting Secretary of Defense Chris Miller received the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech publicly earlier this week, after it was distributed to states following the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) decision to grant it emergency use authorization, The Hill said.

Earlier, Sputnik quoted President-elect Joe Biden as saying that his team is working on a plan to get publically vaccinated against the novel coronavirus so that the people of America can witness it. Asked when he will get the vaccine, Biden had said, "We are working on that right now."

Biden said he wants to ensure his vaccination will demonstrate to the American people that the vaccine is safe. "They are working on that plan right now. And when I do it, I will do it publicly so you all can actually witness my getting it done," he said.

On Tuesday, Biden announced that he will publicly get vaccinated and noted that he had been advised by Dr Anthony Fauci to do so sooner rather than later.

Pfizer is involved in a massive effort to get millions of doses of its coronavirus vaccine -jointly developed with Germany's BioNTech - out after the shots became the first immunization against the coronavirus approved by US authorities over the weekend.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton announced earlier this month their intention to get vaccinated during a live television broadcast.

(With ANI inputs)