Powerful earthquake of magnitude 8.0 prompts tsunami warning, third strong jolt strikes New Zealand

A Tsunami warning has been issued for coastal areas of New Zealand following the magnitude 8.0 earthquake in the country's northeastern coast on Thursday night.

Evacuation orders were issued for New Zealanders living in some areas on the east coast of the North Island after a third earthquake struck in the area on Friday.

The latest was a magnitude 8.0 quake that struck the Kermadec Islands, northeast of New Zealand's North Island. This came shortly after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake in the same region.

Earlier, another large 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck about 900 kilometres away on the east of the North Island and was felt by tens of thousands, causing its own tsunami warning. This warning was later lifted.

According to an official statement by the National Emergency Management Agency, a Tsunami warning was issued following the magnitude 8.0 earthquake north-east of New Zealand near the Kermadec Islands region.

"People near the coast in the following areas must move immediately to the nearest high ground, out of all tsunami evacuation zones, or as far inland as possible. DO NOT STAY AT HOME," NEMA said on Twitter.

The East Coast of the North Island from the Bay of Islands to Whangarei, from Matata to Tolaga Bay including Whakatane and Opotiki, and Great Barrier Island are the areas under threat.

The agency further said that though the earthquake might not have been felt in some of these areas the evacuation is necessary over the possibility of a damaging tsunami.

"Evacuation advice overrides the current COVID-19 Alert Level requirements. Listen to local Civil Defence authorities and follow any instructions regarding evacuation of your area. If you are told to evacuate do not stay at home. Stay 2 metres away from others if you can and if it is safe to do so," it added.

"Hope everyone is ok out there - especially on the East Coast who would have felt the full force of that earthquake," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern posted on Instagram after the earthquake.

Tsunami warning latest

Three major earthquakes - 2.27 am, 6.41 am, and 8.28 am - all of magnitude 7 or higher hit near New Zealand

The third of these earthquakes - a magnitude 8.1 quake in the Kermadec Islands - spark Civil Defence tsunami warnings

Wave surges strike New Zealand coastline as evacuated residents watch from higher ground

The largest waves pass by 1.30 pm with no reports of damage; evacuees told they can return home

National tsunami advisory lifted at 3.43 pm

Earlier today

Hundreds of workers, students and residents headed to higher ground after a third, massive Pacific earthquake this morning and a tsunami threat that affected much of the Northland, Bay of Plenty, East Coast and upper West Coast coastlines.

Residents were told to move immediately to higher ground after the magnitude 8.1 earthquake struck off the Kermadec Islands, 1000km northeast of New Zealand, at 8.28 am (NZT).

There was gridlock in cities such as Whangārei and on other roads around the affected regions but roads are clearing.

