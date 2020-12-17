Headlines

PM Modi wishes ''dear friend'' Emmanuel Macron speedy recovery from COVID-19

The presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that President Emmanuel Macron had tested positive for COVID-19.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 08:05 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished French President Emmanuel Macron a speedy recovery from COVID-19. "Wishing my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron a speedy recovery and the best of health," Modi tweeted in English and French. 

The presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday that the President had tested positive for COVID-19.

"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added.

It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced. 

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress. Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, where he notably had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He met the prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday, however, there was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.

Macron had held the government's weekly Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex's office said that the prime minister is also self-isolating for seven days.

France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)

 

 

 

 

