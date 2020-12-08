Pfizer vaccine: British doctor says, 'remarkable' achievement as UK begins mass vaccination

Headlines

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

10 tips to control high blood pressure

Meet the three Pakistani cricketers who also played for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

HomeWorld

World

Pfizer vaccine: British doctor says, 'remarkable' achievement as UK begins mass vaccination

"This is the most incredible. It has been the fastest, most remarkable piece of work," said Dr Nikita Kanani, a medical director at NHS England.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 10:20 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Britain begins mass vaccination process on Tuesday, a British doctor said that having a vaccine ready less than a year after treating the first patient with COVID-19 has been a 'remarkable' achievement.

"This is the most incredible. It has been the fastest, most remarkable piece of work," said Dr. Nikita Kanani, a medical director for primary care at NHS England as vaccinations began, adding that she felt emotional.

Health workers started inoculating the most vulnerable with the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech. The Pfizer vaccine that must be stored at -70C, is a test case for the rest of the world.

Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother from Northern Ireland, became the first person in the world on Tuesday to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.

Keenan received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday. In Newcastle, married couple Hari and Ranjan Shukla were among the first to receive their vaccinations.

"I feel happy that I've been able to contribute a little," said Hari as he and Ranjan posed for photographs after getting their jabs, wearing stickers to show they had been vaccinated.

The launch of the vaccine, one of three shots that have reported successful results from large trials, will fuel hope that the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than 1.5 million people.

Britain, the worst-hit in Europe with over 61,000 deaths, is the first Western nation to begin mass vaccinations and the first globally to roll out the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. 

Meanwhile, US regulators have confirmed the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine is 95 per cent effective, paving the way for it to be approved for emergency use.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) found no safety concerns to stop approval of the vaccine, even as UK starts its mass vaccination process. 

The US regulators are yet to approve the vaccine. The FDA will meet on Thursday to make a formal decision. The UK's regulatory body, the MHRA, approved the vaccine last week.

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE