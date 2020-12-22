Over 300K people plan to hold virtual 'second inauguration' for Donald Trump on Jan 20

Headlines

Ameesha Patel reveals she refused Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt's these popular films due to this reason

Can temparature affect apetite? Here's what research says

'My mother borrowed money': Rinku Singh shares his emotional journey after maiden India call-up

Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon on August 23, know timing, where to watch live

Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft crashes on Moon during landing

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ameesha Patel reveals she refused Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt's these popular films due to this reason

'My mother borrowed money': Rinku Singh shares his emotional journey after maiden India call-up

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

5 yoga asanas to relieve constipation

10 Animals that defy gravity by walking on water

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Ameesha Patel reveals she refused Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt's these popular films due to this reason

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

HomeWorld

World

Over 300K people plan to hold virtual 'second inauguration' for Donald Trump on Jan 20

An event called "Donald J Trump 2nd presidential inauguration ceremony" has been set up on Facebook with 325,000 people showing interest in it.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 01:36 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Thousands of President Donald Trump supporters, who continue to believe in his claims of election fraud, are planning a virtual "second inauguration" for the outgoing US President, the same day Joe Biden is due to take his oath of office.

An event called "Donald J Trump 2nd presidential inauguration ceremony" has been set up on Facebook with 325,000 people showing interest in it. Out of those, more than 60,000 say they are definitely going.

"Disclaimer: We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organisation," the page's description read, as quoted by The Hill.

Facebook also added a disclaimer to the page that read, "Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021."

The page is full of comments supporting Trump's claims of rigging during the election and links to articles to conservative news websites containing information that has been debunked in the past.

The event is scheduled to take place at 12 pm EST on January 20, around the time of Biden's swearing-in, and the 'second inauguration' would be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, who were reportedly part of Trump's 2020 campaign.

Kokalari reposted Facebook's disclaimer and wrote, "Our voting rights are under attack! So is our freedom of speech! And FB's disclaimer on this post proves just that."

Trump is yet to concede the race to Joe Biden despite the electoral college certifying the former Vice President as the 46th President of the United States.

Following a series of legal defeats, the US President has refocused his efforts on pressing state lawmakers to replace Biden electors with those who support him and urging members of Congress to decline to certify the election results in January. 

The Electoral College confirmed Biden as the next president on Monday, with 306 electoral votes against Trump's 232. The US Congress will certify the results on January 6.

(With ANI inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is 'Zero Shadow Day', rare astronomical event that enthralled residents of Bengaluru?

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

Ratan Tata honoured with Maharashtra's first 'Udyog Ratna’ award, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE