Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

Headlines

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

'Neither do anything, nor let anyone else do anything': PM Modi hits out at Opposition

Viral video shows SpiceJet air hostess welcoming her parents onboard with love, internet is impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Viral video: Esha Gupta sets internet on fire in sexy bikini, bold cutout dress, watch

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

10 tips to control high blood pressure

Meet the three Pakistani cricketers who also played for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

Rebel Wilson suffers stunt accident while shooting Bride Hard: '3 stitches and in hospital...'

HomeWorld

World

Norway to use three vaccines to stop COVID-19 from early 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 05:44 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Norway plans to use the three vaccines developed by Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer and BioNTech in its first push to inoculate its population against COVID-19, the country’s health minister said on Friday.

In the first quarter of 2021, Oslo expects to receive a total of 2.5 million doses, covering 1.25 million people, pending approval of the vaccines from European regulators. Norway’s population is 5.4 million.

Non-EU Norway will get access to some of the vaccines obtained by the European Union thanks to Sweden, an EU member that will buy more than it needs and sell them to Norway, right after New Year.

"By Easter, we could be in a completely different situation than today," Health Minister Bente Hoeie told a news conference.

The timeline in Norway is speedier than earlier announced. In October, Prime Minister Erna Solberg had said she expected vaccinations to start in the first half of next year.

Countries worldwide are trying to vaccinate as quickly as possible, as vaccines supplies become available, and decide which population groups should get it first.

Britain on Wednesday became the first nation in the Western world to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

India bans import of laptops, will the cost of laptops rise? Can one be purchased abroad and brought back? Answers here

Amazon Great India Freedom Festival Sale 2023: Buy best smartphones under Rs 20,000 till this date, check offers

Karan Johar shares intense first look of Lakshya Lalwani-starrer Kill, film to premiere at TIFF 2023

Meet richest IIM woman alumni who started business at 50, net worth is Rs 22,324 crore

Munawar Faruqui slammed for trolling Ananya Panday for winning Filmfare Award: 'He went to Kangana Ranaut's show...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani, actress who ran away from home at 16, worked as waitress

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE