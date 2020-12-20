Nepal heads to surprise election next year after President dissolves Parliament

Headlines

'My mother borrowed money': Rinku Singh shares his emotional journey after maiden India call-up

Chandrayaan-3 to land on moon on August 23, know timing, where to watch live

Russia's Luna 25 spacecraft crashes on Moon during landing

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

Internet mourns as 'Cheems,' the iconic meme dog, passes away after battling cancer

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ameesha Patel reveals she refused Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt's these popular films due to this reason

'My mother borrowed money': Rinku Singh shares his emotional journey after maiden India call-up

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

5 yoga asanas to relieve constipation

10 Animals that defy gravity by walking on water

Raksha Bandhan gift ideas under Rs 1000

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Chandrayaan-3 inches closer to Moon after the second and final de-boosting operation

“China’s army has entered here…” Rahul Gandhi from banks of Pangong Tso in Ladakh

Actor Vishal reveals he got ‘possessed’ while shooting Mark Antony, says ‘it was horrifying'

Ameesha Patel reveals she refused Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt's these popular films due to this reason

Bank to auction Sunny Deol's luxurious villa in Mumbai to recover Rs 56 crore loan

Sunny Deol reacts to reports of Border 2 after Gadar 2 success, says 'I have not...'

HomeWorld

World

Nepal heads to surprise election next year after President dissolves Parliament

The move plunges the Himalayan country, which has seen revolving-door governance since street protests restored multi-party democracy in 1990.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 05:04 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Nepal's president dissolved parliament on Sunday at the request of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's cabinet and announced that general elections would be held in April and May, more than a year ahead of schedule.

The move plunges the Himalayan country, which has seen revolving-door governance since street protests restored multi-party democracy in 1990, into political turmoil as it battles the coronavirus pandemic.

President Bidhya Devi Bhandari's office said in a statement the next vote will be held on April 30 and May 10, as recommended by the cabinet following an emergency meeting.

Oli, 68, pushed for a fresh mandate after the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) accused him of sidelining his party in government decisions and appointments. He had led an alliance with former Maoist rebels to a landslide victory in 2017.

"The prime minister has lost the majority in the parliamentary party, central committee and the secretariat of the party," said Bishnu Rijal, an NCP central committee member.

"Instead of seeking a compromise within the party, he chose to dissolve parliament."

Sandwiched between China and India, politics in Nepal is also influenced by the priorities of its giant neighbours. India has been pushing back against Beijing`s growing clout in a country that New Delhi considers its own backyard.

Oli aide Rajan Bhattarai said the prime minister had acted in response to the backlash from his party, which had also asked him to consider quitting as its president.

Politicians and social media users said the ruling party should have tried out other political combinations to run the country instead of calling an untimely election when its tourism-dependent economy has been battered by the pandemic.

Nepal's 2015 charter does not give the prime minister the prerogative to dissolve parliament without exhausting alternatives, constitutional expert Bipin Adhikari said.

"It is unconstitutional at the first sight," he said, adding that the decision could be challenged in the Supreme Court, which may take a couple of weeks to decide its legality.

Dozens of protesters gathered near the prime minister’s office, calling the move unconstitutional.

After his 2017 win, Oli had vowed to ensure political stability, fight corruption and poverty but has made little progress, especially since the pandemic.

Coronavirus infections have reached 253,772, with 1,788 deaths, in the country of 30 million people.

"PM Oli chose to betray the people`s mandate for stability, development and dignity," former diplomat Dinesh Bhattarai tweeted.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is 'Zero Shadow Day', rare astronomical event that enthralled residents of Bengaluru?

'Suryakumar Yadav and...': Ex-BCCI selector names two prime contenders for middle-order at Asia Cup

OMG 2 box office collection: Akshay Kumar-starrer becomes eighth Bollywood film to collect Rs 100 crore in India in 2023

Uttarakhand: Massive landslide damages 12 houses pushing 80 individuals to homelessness

Ratan Tata honoured with Maharashtra's first 'Udyog Ratna’ award, pics go viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shehnaaz Gill expresses self-love by dressing up as bride, fans call her 'duniya ki sabse beautiful dulhan'

Meet Suhana Khan's gorgeous cousin Alia Chhiba, know how she is related to Shah Rukh Khan

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her ‘mood’ after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE