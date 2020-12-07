Headlines

Modi policies threat to whole region: Pakistan minister on farmers' protest

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a minister in the Imran Khan cabinet, waded into fresh controversy by commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 03:35 PM IST

A minister of the Pakistani government courted fresh controversy by commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest outside Delhi in India. Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Modi's policies were a threat to the whole region.

In a couple of tweets, Hussain, who is the minister for science and technology in the Imran Khan cabinet, said that his heart went out to Punjabi farmers on the other side of the border and exhorted people to speak up against the injustice.

Hussain said in his tweet, "12th day of protests and Delhi is not even listening, seems Gujrati Hinduvata inspired BJP Government has no care for Punjabi farmers, shameful anti Punjab policies of Indian Govt are heartless, my heart goes for my punjabi farmer brothers on the other side of border.."

Using #FarmersProtest, he added in another tweet, "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We must speak up against injustice done to Punjabi farmers Modi policies are a threat to whole region."

When a user questioned him for his comment, Hussain said that it was common that those who opposed PM Modi were deemed a Pakistani agent.

He responded in his tweet, "This is common phrase whoever oppose Modi atrocities is Pakistani Agent:) have a heart ...."

The farmers have been protesting over the agricultural laws since they were passed. Recently, lakhs of farmers headed towards Delhi to agitate against the laws that they consider harmful to their interests.

A few rounds of discussions have taken place between the central government and farmer leaders and talks are going to continue between the two.

On December 8, the farmers have called for a Bharat Bandh to continue with their protests.

The three laws in question are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

