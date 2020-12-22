Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island before earthquake; residents urged indoors

The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island erupted on Sunday night, according to an advisory from the US Geological Survey, followed by an earthquake that struck at the volcano's south flank.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 4.4, its epicenter located beneath Kilauea Volcano's south flank, at 10:36 pm local time, according to the advisory.

It was the most activity seen at the volcano since 2018 when a string of earthquakes and explosive eruptions at the summit over several months forced evacuations. Hundreds of homes were destroyed in lava flows. An area more than half the size of Manhattan was buried in up to 80 feet (24 meters) of now-hardened lava. The lava flowed over the course of four months.

Sunday's eruption was reported at the Halemaumau Crater of the Kilauea Volcano, the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said on Twitter early on Monday. The agency urged residents to stay indoors.

The eruption started with multiple fissures opening on the walls of Halemaumau crater, USGS said.

In the first hours of the eruption, lava mixed rapidly with water in the summit's crater lake to create steam. The sky above the eruption turned shades of orange and red as people lined up to watch the billowing column of gas and vapor rise above the volcano in the middle of the night.

The water was the first-ever recorded in the summit crater of the Kilauea volcano. In 2019, researchers confirmed the presence of water. The lake had continued to fill since then.

Residents were urged to stay indoors as steam clouded the sky and ash fell.

Because of the location of the erupting lava, no homes were evacuated and there was little risk to the public. The crater, named Halemaumau, is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The eruption continued throughout Monday and scientists said it's hard to know how long it will last. An advisory was issued by the National Weather Service in Honolulu, warning of fallen ash from the volcano. Excessive exposure to ash is an eye and respiratory irritant, it said. The agency later said the eruption was easing and a "low-level steam cloud" was lingering in the area.

Kilauea is one of the most active volcanoes on earth.

