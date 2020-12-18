Headlines

iPhone survives after getting dropped from a plane, records video of its fall

In a fortunate event, an iPhone 6s was recovered after it survived a fall from a plane that was 300 metres above the ground in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 12:21 PM IST

In a big surprise after a nightmarish incident, an iPhone survived a fall from a plane 300 metres above the ground, while also recording the video of its plunge.

To everyone's surprise, the phone that belonged to Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto lived to tell its tale.

Galiotto was shooting a video on iPhone 6s from a plane while flying over a beach in Cabo Frio in the popular tourist destination of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, the website 9 to 5 Mac said in its report of the incident.

Galiotto took his phone outside the plane's window to click some pictures when he ended up dropping it because of the high wind speed, it said.

He initially thought that he had lost his smartphone and there was no way to recover it.

Still, the filmmaker used GPS to track the location of his phone and found his way to the place where it fell. He was surprised to find that the phone had survived the 300-metre drop and recovered it from near a beach. The iPhone produced by Apple had also recorded a video of its fall from the plane. In this 15 second-long video, the mobile device can be seen falling through the air and hitting the ground.

Another website, G1, quoted Galiotto as saying, "In 15 seconds, it [the device] hit the ground. It was about 200 meters from the water."

"It fell with the screen down and kept filming for an hour and a half. I think the sun recharged it, because when we arrived to recover the phone, it still had 16% charge on Saturday," he added.

The phone was otherwise unscathed with minor damages to its screen protector and cover.

Another iPhone 6s had survived a fall from a plane in 2019 in South Iceland. Unlike Galiotto's phone, it could only be recovered after 13 months.

