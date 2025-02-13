The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and all Muslims who are physically and financially able are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime.

Saudi Arabia, which is home to the holy city of Mecca, has announced a slew of rules and measures to enhance safety during this year’s Hajj pilgrimage. The Hajj is an annual pilgrimage to Mecca, and all Muslims who are physically and financially able are expected to perform it at least once in their lifetime. This year’s Hajj will begin around June 4-6, depending upon the moon sighting.

No children allowed

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said children will not be allowed at Hajj this year, citing potential risks associated with overcrowding–a frequent issue at the pilgrimage. “This step has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of children and to mitigate any potential harm during the Hajj pilgrimage,” the ministry said. Priority will be given to first-time pilgrims, the ministry added.

Safety measures

The government has introduced several measures to enhance the safety of pilgrims. They include safety awareness campaigns, modern systems to manage pilgrims’ movement in sacred areas, and advanced infrastructure such as upgraded tent camps and pedestrian routes.

Visa rules

The Saudi government has suspended its one-year multi-entry visa for tourism, business, and family visits for people coming from 14 countries, in an attempt to prevent unauthorized Hajj pilgrimage which often leads to overcrowding. People from these countries, including India, will only be eligible for single-entry visas valid for 30 days. The restriction also extends to Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.

Registration

Registrations for the 2025 Hajj have been opened. Saudi citizens and residents can register through the official online portal or the Nusuk app. A new installment-based payment system has also been introduced by the government. Pilgrims can now pay for Hajj packages in three installments: a 20% installment within 72 hours of making the reservation and two payments of 40% each by Ramadan 20 (20th day of the Islamic month of Ramadan) and Shawwal 20 (20th day of the Islamic month of Shawwal).

Overcrowding incidents

Last year, more than 1200 Hajj pilgrims died due to overcrowding and extreme heat. There have also been stampede incidents at the Hajj. In 2015, a stampede in Mina near Mecca killed over 2,400 pilgrims. That was the deadliest incident to hit the pilgrimage followed by a 1990 stampede that killed over 1,400 people.