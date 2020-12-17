French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for COVID-19, isolates himself for seven days

French President Emmanuel Macron tested positive for COVID-19, the presidential Elysee Palace announced on Thursday.

"In accordance with current health regulations applicable to everyone, the president will isolate himself for seven days, continuing to work remotely," the press service added.

It said the president took a test "as soon as the first symptoms appeared." The brief statement did not say what symptoms Macron experienced.

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress. Macron attended a European Union summit at the end of last week, where he notably had a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. He met the prime minister of Portugal on Wednesday, however, there was no immediate comment from Portuguese officials.

Macron had held the government's weekly Cabinet meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Jean Castex and other ministers. Castex's office said that the prime minister is also self-isolating for seven days.

The French presidency confirmed that Macron's trip to Lebanon scheduled for next week is being cancelled.

France is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus.

(With agency inputs)