France introduces bill to end 'Islamic fundamentalism', disallows education in mosques

In another major step to check 'Islamic fundamentalism', the French government came out with a new bill on Wednesday, under which it will be mandatory to send children to school from the age of three. It will be mandatory for people of all religions living in France to send three-year-old children to school. Home-schooling of children will be allowed only under special circumstances.

Through the bill, the government has tried to crack down on such illegal schools, where education is conducted under a particular agenda.

French President Emmanuel Macron says that this bill will be effective in rooting out the separatists who are weakening the nation and children will be provided with the right education from the beginning. It may be noted that since the Paris incident, Macron is taking tough steps against Islamic terrorism. Due to this, Muslim countries including Turkey and Pakistan have opened a front against him.

The proposed legislation 'Supporting the Republican Principles' would prevent children from studying at home or in mosques. The President believes that this will help to end attempts to promote an ideology against the values of France. The bill also mentions the abolition of separate swimming pools for women and men.

The bill states that mosques will be registered as places of worship so that they can be better identified. In addition, the judge will have the right to stop a person convicted of terrorism, discrimination, hatred or violence from visiting the mosque.

The bill has also made a provision to monitor foreign funding. After the law comes into force, full information about foreign funding over 10 thousand euros will have to be given provided.

Provision has also been made in the proposed law to stop forced marriage. In addition, it has also been said that strict action will be taken against such doctors, giving women a certificate to be virgin. If found guilty, the doctor can also be imprisoned for one year. Although the bill does not directly mention Islam or Muslims, it is believed that after the Paris incident, this bill has been prepared keeping in mind the Muslims. This move of France is almost sure to inflame Muslim countries.