China sees fresh surge in coronavirus cases, tests over 250,000 people for virus

Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Indian cricketers who own private jets

Indian superfoods you must include in your daily diet

Diabetes: Easy ways to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeWorld

World

China sees fresh surge in coronavirus cases, tests over 250,000 people for virus

An elderly couple were diagnosed on Monday as confirmed cases, and authorities have tested their close contacts and food samples.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 06:29 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

China has tested nearly 2,50,000 people for coronavirus in recent days. This measure was taken after a handful of new cases were detected in the southern city of Chengdu.

According to local Chinese media, local health officials have said that the deadly virus was detected on food stored in their fridge and on a chopping board in their flat.

An elderly couple were diagnosed on Monday as confirmed cases, and authorities have tested their close contacts and food samples.

It was further reported that as of Tuesday, almost 2,55,200 residents in the city had been swabbed for COVID tests, with six confirmed cases and one symptomatic patient. 

According to local authorities, schools and kindergartens in Pidoo district, where cases have been reported, have closed down to quarantine students and teachers and test the virus.

The footage on state TV also showed people in a park standing in queues in a bid to be tested by health officials in hazmat suits. While China has largely been able to control the domestic transmission, state media, on the other hand, have blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen food and other shipments. 

The World Health Organization however states that there is currently no evidence that people can catch COVID-19 from food or food packaging.

Nearly a year after the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, China is leading a campaign to question its origins. On the issue of COVID-19 origin, Chinese media reports have been stating that the Coronavirus did not start in Wuhan. 

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that it doesn't necessarily mean that the virus originated in China, even though the country was the first in the world to report cases.

Chinese scientists have also submitted a paper to science journal The Lancet, wherein they have suggested that the virus may have originated in the Indian subcontinent well before it appeared in China. The paper is awaiting peer review before it can be published. 

Meanwhile, families living there accused the city government of initially concealing the outbreak's emergence in December 2019, pressuring doctors to keep quiet and denying human-to-human transmission.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Struggling to get out of the bed? You might have Dysania

MORE

सर्वाधिक दृश्य

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

MORE

डीएनए मूल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE