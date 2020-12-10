China sees fresh surge in coronavirus cases, tests over 250,000 people for virus

An elderly couple were diagnosed on Monday as confirmed cases, and authorities have tested their close contacts and food samples.

China has tested nearly 2,50,000 people for coronavirus in recent days. This measure was taken after a handful of new cases were detected in the southern city of Chengdu.

According to local Chinese media, local health officials have said that the deadly virus was detected on food stored in their fridge and on a chopping board in their flat.

An elderly couple were diagnosed on Monday as confirmed cases, and authorities have tested their close contacts and food samples.

It was further reported that as of Tuesday, almost 2,55,200 residents in the city had been swabbed for COVID tests, with six confirmed cases and one symptomatic patient.

According to local authorities, schools and kindergartens in Pidoo district, where cases have been reported, have closed down to quarantine students and teachers and test the virus.

The footage on state TV also showed people in a park standing in queues in a bid to be tested by health officials in hazmat suits. While China has largely been able to control the domestic transmission, state media, on the other hand, have blamed the recent clusters on imports of frozen food and other shipments.

The World Health Organization however states that there is currently no evidence that people can catch COVID-19 from food or food packaging.

Nearly a year after the virus first emerged in the central city of Wuhan, China is leading a campaign to question its origins. On the issue of COVID-19 origin, Chinese media reports have been stating that the Coronavirus did not start in Wuhan.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that it doesn't necessarily mean that the virus originated in China, even though the country was the first in the world to report cases.

Chinese scientists have also submitted a paper to science journal The Lancet, wherein they have suggested that the virus may have originated in the Indian subcontinent well before it appeared in China. The paper is awaiting peer review before it can be published.

Meanwhile, families living there accused the city government of initially concealing the outbreak's emergence in December 2019, pressuring doctors to keep quiet and denying human-to-human transmission.