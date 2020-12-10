Canada becomes latest country to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Headlines

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

DNA Ed-Master: Why an Entrepreneurial Mindset is important for students

Lilly Singh: Once minimum wage employee, now one of world’s richest YouTubers, her estimated net worth is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

World's most charitable man ever, it's an Indian, not Mukesh Ambani, Shiv Nadar, Ratan Tata, Azim Premji, Gautam Adani

Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Indian cricketers who own private jets

Indian superfoods you must include in your daily diet

Diabetes: Easy ways to control blood sugar level

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

Pakistan train accident: 25 killed, over 80 injured after train derails in Pakistan's Sindh

Gyanvapi survey enters day 3: Hindu side claims secondary stage has begun, Muslim side cooperates

Gal Gadot says she felt 'connected' with Alia Bhatt from the first time they met: 'She's my buddy, my sister'

Cast of Prabhas-starrer Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire barred from interviews ahead of trailer launch, know why

Maaveeran OTT release: When, where to watch Sivakarthikeyan-starrer superhero film

HomeWorld

World

Canada becomes latest country to approve Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine

Canada's health regulator approved Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine for those over 16 years of age and ordered a total of six million doses from Pfizer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 08:27 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Canada on Wednesday (December 9) approved its first COVID-19 vaccine, clearing the way for doses of the Pfizer Inc shots to be delivered and administered across the country as soon as next week.

Canada is the third country after Britain and Bahrain to give the green light to the Pfizer vaccine, developed with Germany`s BioNTech SE.

"The approval of the vaccine is supported by evidence that it is safe, effective and of good quality," regulator Health Canada said in a statement. It has initially been authorized for use in people 16 years of age or older.

The vaccine was approved under an interim, accelerated drug review system very similar to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration`s emergency use authorizations, and comes a day before a panel of advisers to the FDA is set to review and recommend whether the U.S. agency should authorize the use of the Pfizer vaccine.

On Tuesday, British citizens became the first in the world to get the shots outside of clinical trials following last week`s UK approval.

In a large, late-stage trial, the vaccine was shown to be 95% effective at preventing illness, far better than originally anticipated.

However, on Wednesday, Britain`s medicine regulator advised that people with a history of significant allergies not get Pfizer`s vaccine after two people reported adverse reactions on the first day of its rollout.

Responding to questions on the allergic reactions, Health Canada officials said that is always a risk with vaccines, but they are recommending that people who have previously had adverse reactions to any of the ingredients in the vaccine not to take it for now.

Officials said they would monitor developments in Britain to see if there were further implications for Canada.

Canada will receive an early shipment of up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer`s vaccine by the end of the month, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Canada released a detailed plan for its vaccination rollout on Wednesday, saying in a written statement that the nation is now "well-positioned to immunize 100% of the population in 2021." General inoculations for all Canadians would begin in April after priority populations have been vaccinated, it said.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Gautam Adani's first big move after Hindenburg saga, gives Rs 5,000 crore boost to his Rs 93,600 crore firm

What is National Handloom Day, and how it is related to India's Swadeshi Movement against British rule?

Meet Uzair Nabi, young cricketer from Kashmir who went viral for carrying cricket kit in rice bag, his role model is..

Sunny Deol opens up on nepotism debate, says 'jo baap apne bete ke liye karna chahta hai...'

Struggling to get out of the bed? You might have Dysania

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 healthier, natural alternatives of sugar for your coffee

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan attend Madhu Mantena-Ira Trivedi wedding reception

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

In pics: Tamannaah Bhatia confesses love for Vijay Varma, says 'he is my happy place'

In pics: Daddy cool Saif Ali Khan enjoys fishing with Taimur, Jeh in Europe; Kareena Kapoor adores them

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE