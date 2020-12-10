Americans attempt to crowdfund President Trump's Rs 22 crore childhood home

A New York-based real estate auction firm has turned to GoFundMe in an attempt to raise USD 3 million to gift US President Donald Trump his childhood home. They would use the crowdsourced money to purchase the five-bedroom Tudor-style home in the Jamaica Estates neighborhood of Queens, New York where Trump lived until he was 4 years old, and give it to Trump.

"It's more likely that three million people will pay USD 1 or a million people will pay USD 3 or 300,000 people will pay USD 10, than one person will pay USD 3 million," Misha Haghani, principal at Paramount Realty USA and creator of the GoFundMe page, told Reuters on Wednesday.

"It's kind of a win-win for everybody. The seller gets the proceeds that the seller is looking for, those who contribute get to contribute to something that they support and care for, and finally, from the perspective of the actual property, the property will finally get a family, someone that will use it."

"It's too much," said 61-year-old neighbor Fakhertag Obeid, balking at the USD 3 million price tag. "But for me, it's OK because I live in the neighborhood, that means all the houses are going to be a little bit higher and I'll benefit from it."

Built around 1940 by Trump's father, the late real estate magnate Fred Trump, the house has a five-car driveway, a fireplace, a sunroom and a paneled study.

"Love Trump? Thank President Trump by contributing to this campaign to buy his childhood home in his honor! We are raising funds to buy President Trump's childhood home for him, or a charity of his choosing, as a token of appreciation," reads the GoFundMe page.

Paramount Realty USA was hired four years ago by a family who had lived there for seven or eight years and sold the house for about USD 1.4 million. That purchaser turned around and rehired the auction firm. The house was put up for auction on January 17, 2017, three days before Trump's January 20 inauguration and was sold for USD 2.14 million.

"That owner has hired us to sell the house again," said Haghani. "So this would be our third sale of the property."

The LLC behind the home is called Trump Birth House. Haghani could not comment on who the actual owner of the house is. Haghani hopes he won't have to sell the house again.

"That's also part of what I like about this approach, is that there is some finality to it," he said. "No more hot potatoes, flipping, to flipping, to flipping, to flippers who flip to other flippers, etc. Because I don't see an infinite value on this. It's impossible. There's only so much you can do with this."