World

WORLD

Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE UPDATES: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed

Nepal Social Media Protest: The protestors are vandalizing the parliament gate and police has fired dozens of rounds. Many people have been injured i the protests and casualties are expected.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 03:00 PM IST

Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE UPDATES: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed
Nepal Protest LIVE UPDATES
Nepal Social Media Protest: Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators erupted in Kathmandu on Monday against corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on several major social media platforms, The Kathmandu Post reported. The protestors are vandalizing the parliament gate and police has fired dozens of rounds. Many people have been injured i the protests and casualties are expected.

According to The Kathmandu Post, the protests quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to extend a curfew across key parts of the capital.

(With inputs from ANI)

LIVE BLOG

  • 08 Sep 2025, 02:45 PM

    Curfew imposed in Kathmandu amid backlash over social media ban

    Protests broke out in Kathmandu on Monday, the capital of Nepal, as young people, known as Gen-Z, who are under the age of 26, went to the streets of New Banshwar to protest government corruption and the ban on social media. The Kathmandu district government imposed a curfew in and around the New Baneshwar region when the disturbance descended into violence and the demonstrators engaged in combat with the police, according to The Kathmandu Post.

