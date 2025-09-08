Nepal Gen-Z Protest LIVE UPDATES: Clashes in Kathmandu over corruption, social media ban; curfew imposed

The Bengal Files OTT Release: When and where to watch Vivek Agnihotri’s historical drama online
WORLD
Nepal Social Media Protest: Massive protests led by Generation Z demonstrators erupted in Kathmandu on Monday against corruption allegations against the government and the recent ban on several major social media platforms, The Kathmandu Post reported. The protestors are vandalizing the parliament gate and police has fired dozens of rounds. Many people have been injured i the protests and casualties are expected.
According to The Kathmandu Post, the protests quickly turned violent, prompting authorities to extend a curfew across key parts of the capital.
(With inputs from ANI)
