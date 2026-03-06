FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nepal General Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GenZ-backed rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party leads in early trends

The 2026 General Elections of Nepal were held in a single phase across all 77 districts.The vote counting of the elections kick started late on Thursday, March 5, night, according and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 6, night. The results are soon to be announced.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 06, 2026, 01:39 PM IST

Nepal General Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GenZ-backed rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party leads in early trends
The 2026 General Elections of Nepal were held in a single phase across all 77 districts.The vote counting of the elections kick started late on Thursday, March 5, night, and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 6. The results are soon to be announced. Nepal's newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was leading in early counting of votes. This is Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests that led to the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government. 

About Nepal General elections 2026

  • Nearly 19 million eligible voters participated in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, of which 165 candidates ⁠are directly elected and 110 selected via proportional representation. 
  • Total 6541 candidates are competing across various systems to represent this evolving demographic. 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats under the first-past-the-post system, 
  • Total 110 seats are reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.
  • Election Commission established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide. 
  • Around 341,113 personnel were deployed, including 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls.

  • 06 Mar 2026, 01:37 PM

    Balen Shah vs KP Sharma Oli

    In a high-stake contest at Jhapa-5 constituency, Ex-Kathmandu mayor and GenZ backed politcian Balendra (Balen) Shah has widened his lead over former Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli with over 4000 votes.

  • 06 Mar 2026, 01:32 PM

    Balen Shah's RSP nears victory as maintains lead on 70 seats

    • RSP: Win: 1, Leads: 70
    • Nepal Congress: Win: 1, Leads: 8
    • UML: Win: 0, Leads: 6
  • 06 Mar 2026, 12:29 PM

    Which party won on which seats so far?

    As per Nepal election commission, RSP and Nepal congress has won one seat each. While RSP's Ranju Darshana wins from Kathmandu 1 constituency (Bagmati), Nepal Congress candidate Yogesh Gauchan Thakali wins from Mustang.

  • 06 Mar 2026, 12:12 PM

    Who is Balendra Shah?

    Balendra (Balen) Shah is a rapper-turned-politician who served as the 15th mayor of Kathmandu from 30 May 2022 until his resignation on 18 January 2026. He was the first independent candidate to be elected as mayor of Kathmandu. His party RSP is leading in 45 seats in early trends in Nepal general elections, first since the violent GenZ protest. If his party secures major win, he can be Nepal's next PM at the age of 35.

  • 06 Mar 2026, 12:09 PM

    Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party takes lead over rivals in 47 Constituencies

    Early trends show GenZ backed rapper-turned politician Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) taking a strong lead in 47 constituencies, over rivals including ex-PM KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and Nepali Congress.

