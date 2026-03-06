Nepal General Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GenZ-backed rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party leads in early trends

Amid Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's affair rumours,TVK chief's bodyguard's cryptic note goes viral; here's why
WORLD
The 2026 General Elections of Nepal were held in a single phase across all 77 districts.The vote counting of the elections kick started late on Thursday, March 5, night, and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 6. The results are soon to be announced. Nepal's newly-formed Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was leading in early counting of votes. This is Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests that led to the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government.
Balendra (Balen) Shah is a rapper-turned-politician who served as the 15th mayor of Kathmandu from 30 May 2022 until his resignation on 18 January 2026. He was the first independent candidate to be elected as mayor of Kathmandu. His party RSP is leading in 45 seats in early trends in Nepal general elections, first since the violent GenZ protest. If his party secures major win, he can be Nepal's next PM at the age of 35.
Early trends show GenZ backed rapper-turned politician Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) taking a strong lead in 47 constituencies, over rivals including ex-PM KP Sharma Oli's Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) and Nepali Congress.