Nepal General Election Results 2026 LIVE UPDATES: GenZ-backed rapper-turned-politician Balen Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party leads in early trends

The 2026 General Elections of Nepal were held in a single phase across all 77 districts.The vote counting of the elections kick started late on Thursday, March 5, night, according and is expected to be completed by Friday, March 6, night. The results are soon to be announced.

This is Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests that led to the downfall of the K P Sharma Oli-led coalition government. About Nepal General elections 2026 Nearly 19 million eligible voters participated in the election to elect 275 members of the House of Representatives, of which 165 candidates ⁠are directly elected and 110 selected via proportional representation.

Total 6541 candidates are competing across various systems to represent this evolving demographic. 3,406 contenders, including 1,143 independents, are vying for 165 seats under the first-past-the-post system,

Total 110 seats are reserved under the proportional representation system, 63 parties have listed a total of 3,135 candidates.

Election Commission established 23,112 polling centres at 10,963 polling stations nationwide.

Around 341,113 personnel were deployed, including 149,000 temporary "election police" recruited specifically for the polls. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES