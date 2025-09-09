Nepal Gen-Z Protest Live Updates: PM Oli resigns amid massive agitation against government, vandalism

As Akshay Kumar turns 58, here’s a look at 8 of his career-defining Bollywood films
Nepal Protest: Will PM KP Sharma Oli quit? How long can he stick to his office?
Delhi CM Secretariat, Maulana Azad Medical College receive bomb threat, search operation underway
Akshay Kumar's Multi-Crore Net Worth: From Rs 80 Crore Juhu mansion to lavish car collection
After Malayalam actor Navya Nair was fined over Rs 1 lakh for carrying Jasmine flowers in Australia, here's a look at list of items that aren't allowed in
Apple Event 2025: Ahead of iPhone 17 launch, iPhone 16 prices drop in India, check out Amazon and Flipkart deals here
Tanishaa Mukerji says 'outsiders have no loyalty to Bollywood', controversial take sparks nepotism debate
Nepal Protest: Who is Sudan Gurung, who has organised the mass uprising? How has Hami Nepal shaped the movement?
Asia Cup 2025: What is the format of continental tournament? Know when India, Pakistan will play their first matches, check details here
How Nepal Gen-Z protests put PM KP Sharma Oli in the spotlight? Know more about the veteran communist leader, politician
WORLD
The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday, with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest. Check live updates here:
Nepal Gen-Z Protest Today Live Updates: The nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, with agitators defying curfew, demanding PM KP Sharma Olli's resignation. Despite the government lifting the ban on social media after 19 protestors were killed on Monday, fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police amid an indefinite curfew in the Nepalese capital.
Protestors set fire to the ministers' residence, vandalised property
As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Protesters made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.
Demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. Protesters pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, in response to which police used tear gas shells to disperse them.
According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries and curfews in several districts of the country. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest.
Curfew imposed
In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, curfew has been imposed in key areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu locations, restricting all gatherings, protests, and movement without authorisation. In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew started at 12.15 pm following heightened violence and the main highways in the district have been completely closed, The Himalayan Press reported.In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), the curfew has been imposed from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm, covering areas including Nepal Rastra Bank (East), Koshi Hospital Chowk (West), Roadshesh Chowk (North), and Jatuwa Chowk (South). Curfew has been extended in Birgunj, Parsa from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm in the city's market area; boundaries include Bypass Road (East), Sirsia Bridge (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South), according to The Himalayan Press.In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway by burning tires, disrupting traffic. Authorities have deployed additional security personnel to manage the unrest.
Top ministers resign
Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari today resigned from his post, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday.
#WATCH | Nepal: Protesters chase and pelt stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, as the demonstrations turn violent.— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2025
Protesters are demonstrating against alleged corruption. pic.twitter.com/v4BYEd03Xe
Protesters torched Prime Minister Oli's residence in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar. The protesters shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.
Agitators vandalised and set fire to the residence of Ramesh Lekhak in Naikap. Lekhak, who resigned as Home Minister just on Monday, is the latest target in a wave of attacks on political leaders. hey have set fire to the private residence of Nepal’s Information and Communication Minister, who also serves as the government spokesperson. The residence of CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in Lalitpur and the Kirtipur Municipality building located in Naya Bazar were also set on fire.
Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav has resigned from his ministerial post today, stating that he was not fit to serve in the government following the incident in which 19 people lost their lives during the Gen Z protest on Monday. "I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply Ministry in support of the movement launched by the Genji youth generation yesterday and in protest against the repression by the government and administration. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first allies and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction." Minister Yadav informed, according to the Annapurna Post report.
Amid political turmoil, PM Oli has called for an all-party meeting at the PMO at 6 pm today. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” the statement from the PM secretariat said.