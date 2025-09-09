Nepal Gen-Z Protest Live Updates: PM Oli resigns amid massive agitation against government, vandalism

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday, with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest. Check live updates here:

Nepal Gen-Z Protest Today Live Updates: The nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, with agitators defying curfew, demanding PM KP Sharma Olli's resignation. Despite the government lifting the ban on social media after 19 protestors were killed on Monday, fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police amid an indefinite curfew in the Nepalese capital.



Protestors set fire to the ministers' residence, vandalised property

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Protesters made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.



Demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. Protesters pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, in response to which police used tear gas shells to disperse them.



According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries and curfews in several districts of the country. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest.



Curfew imposed



In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, curfew has been imposed in key areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu locations, restricting all gatherings, protests, and movement without authorisation. In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew started at 12.15 pm following heightened violence and the main highways in the district have been completely closed, The Himalayan Press reported.In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), the curfew has been imposed from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm, covering areas including Nepal Rastra Bank (East), Koshi Hospital Chowk (West), Roadshesh Chowk (North), and Jatuwa Chowk (South). Curfew has been extended in Birgunj, Parsa from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm in the city's market area; boundaries include Bypass Road (East), Sirsia Bridge (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South), according to The Himalayan Press.In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway by burning tires, disrupting traffic. Authorities have deployed additional security personnel to manage the unrest.



Top ministers resign



Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari today resigned from his post, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday.



