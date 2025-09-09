Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Gen-Z Protest Live Updates: PM Oli resigns amid massive agitation against government, vandalism

The Gen Z-led protests in Nepal against the government's alleged corruption intensified on Tuesday, with protestors targeting the residences of political leaders and ministers. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest. Check live updates here:

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 02:19 PM IST

Nepal Gen-Z Protest Today Live Updates: The nationwide Gen Z-led protests against corruption continued for a second day, with agitators defying curfew, demanding PM KP Sharma Olli's resignation. Despite the government lifting the ban on social media after 19 protestors were killed on Monday, fresh clashes broke out between protesters and police amid an indefinite curfew in the Nepalese capital.

Protestors set fire to the ministers' residence, vandalised property

As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Protesters made their way to the residence of former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha but were prevented from carrying out an attack. They also hurled stones at the residence of the main opposition leader and CPN-MC chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

Demonstrators have targeted residences of chief ministers, provincial ministers and other leaders in various districts despite local administrations stepping up security measures to take the situation under control, The Kathmandu Post reported. Protesters pelted stones at security personnel in Kathmandu, in response to which police used tear gas shells to disperse them.

According to The Himalayan Press, the movement has intensified across Nepal, resulting in widespread injuries and curfews in several districts of the country. Authorities have imposed curfews in multiple regions to contain the escalating unrest.

Curfew imposed

 In Kathmandu and Lalitpur, curfew has been imposed in key areas, including Bhaisepati, Sanepa, Chyasal, and central Kathmandu locations, restricting all gatherings, protests, and movement without authorisation. In Kavrepalanchok, the curfew started at 12.15 pm following heightened violence and the main highways in the district have been completely closed, The Himalayan Press reported.In Koshi Province (Biratnagar, Morang), the curfew has been imposed from 11.00 am to 10.00 pm, covering areas including Nepal Rastra Bank (East), Koshi Hospital Chowk (West), Roadshesh Chowk (North), and Jatuwa Chowk (South). Curfew has been extended in Birgunj, Parsa from 11.00 am to 6.00 pm in the city's market area; boundaries include Bypass Road (East), Sirsia Bridge (West), Gandak Chowk (North), and Shankaracharya Gate (South), according to The Himalayan Press.In Makwanpur, protesters blocked the East-West Highway by burning tires, disrupting traffic. Authorities have deployed additional security personnel to manage the unrest.

Top ministers resign

Nepal's Agriculture Minister Ram Nath Adhikari today resigned from his post, condemning the Prime Minister KP Oli-led government's crackdown. Adhikari, aligned with the Shekhar Koirala faction of the Nepali Congress, stepped down citing the government's authoritarian response during Monday's 'Gen Z' protests, according to Kathmandu Post. His resignation follows that of the Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak who stepped down, taking moral responsibility for the government's handling of protests yesterday. 

 

  • 09 Sep 2025, 01:29 PM

    PM Oli resigns amid massive protests



    As unrest intensified, PM Oli has reportedly resigned; more details awaited

  • 09 Sep 2025, 01:53 PM

    Nepal Army Chief asks PM Oli to resign



    Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel asked Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign amid violent Gen Z-led protests sweeping the country, according to reports. Oli spoke to the Army Chief, urging him to take charge of the worsening situation. To this, Sigdel said the Army could only stabilise the country if Oli relinquished power. Army sources also said the military is prepared to step in once Oli steps down.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 01:42 PM

    Unrest intensifies in Nepal


     

  • 09 Sep 2025, 01:23 PM

     PM Oli's Balkot residence set on fire

    Protesters torched Prime Minister Oli's residence in Bhaktapur. Oli is currently at the Prime Minister's residence at Balwatar. The protesters shouted slogans such as "KP Chor, Desh Chhod" (KP thief, leave the country) and "Take Action Against Corrupt Leaders" in multiple parts of the capital.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 01:23 PM

    Airport operations shuts down amid escalating unrest in Nepal



    The flight operations temporarily shut down at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu amid growing unrest. Over 300 military personnel have been deployed at the airport to maintain order and security.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:56 PM

    PM Oli and other ministers are being evacuated



    Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and other key government figures are being evacuated from their official residences by army helicopters. At least five helicopters are being used to transport ministers and other important personnel to the airport.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:52 PM

    21 MPs from the Rashtriya Swatantra Party resign 

    As unrest intensifies in Nepal, 21 Members of Parliament from the Rashtriya Swatantra Party have decided to resign en masse. It was these MPs' first win in Parliament under the leadership of Ravi Lamichhane.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:39 PM

    Nepal Protests Live:

     Protestors storm into the President's house

    The situation turned violent as demonstrators reached the President's place and vandalised it.  

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:33 PM

    Nepal Protests Live:

     Top ministers' residence set on fire 

    Agitators vandalised and set fire to the residence of  Ramesh Lekhak in Naikap. Lekhak, who resigned as Home Minister just on Monday, is the latest target in a wave of attacks on political leaders. hey have set fire to the private residence of Nepal’s Information and Communication Minister, who also serves as the government spokesperson. The residence of CPN Maoist Centre Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' in Lalitpur and the Kirtipur Municipality building located in Naya Bazar were also set on fire.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:32 PM

    Nepal Protests Live:

     Water supply minister resigns

    Minister for Water Supply Pradeep Yadav has resigned from his ministerial post today, stating that he was not fit to serve in the government following the incident in which 19 people lost their lives during the Gen Z protest on Monday. "I announce my resignation from the post of Minister of Water Supply Ministry in support of the movement launched by the Genji youth generation yesterday and in protest against the repression by the government and administration. Dear young brothers and sisters, you are my first allies and the source of my passion and energy. I appeal to all of us to show restraint and support the young generation in the right direction." Minister Yadav informed, according to the Annapurna Post report.

  • 09 Sep 2025, 12:32 PM

    Nepal Protests Live:

     Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli's all-party meeting at 6 pm today 

    Amid political turmoil, PM Oli has called for an all-party meeting at the PMO at 6 pm today. “I am in dialogue with the relevant parties to assess the situation and find a meaningful conclusion. For that, I have also called an all-party meeting at 6 pm today. I humbly request all brothers and sisters to remain calm in this difficult situation,” the statement from the PM secretariat said.

