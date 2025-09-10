Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: Several flights suspended in Kathmandu; at least 100 Bangladeshi govt officials, football players stranded

Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised.

Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: Nepal witnessed violent youth-led protests for the second consecutive day, with Gen Z demonstrators demanding accountability, anti-corruption measures, and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Following PM Oli’s resignation, the protests turned violent, as protestors set ablaze state institutions, including Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court. The Parliament building remained on fire after being stormed by protesters earlier in the day. Attacks on political leaders, police and public infrastructure have pushed the country into a state of emergency-level turmoil.

Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur. As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.



According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorised, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times. The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The Indian embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.



The unrest is part of the ongoing Gen Z-led movement against corruption, government restrictions, and the deadly crackdown a day earlier that left 19 people dead, and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported. Meanwhile, the protestors are demanding a "youth leader" to lead the country." The protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The situation has prompted regional security measures, with the India-Nepal border on alert.

