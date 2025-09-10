Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: Several flights suspended in Kathmandu; at least 100 Bangladeshi govt officials, football players stranded

Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 10, 2025, 08:47 AM IST

Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: Several flights suspended in Kathmandu; at least 100 Bangladeshi govt officials, football players stranded
Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates: Nepal witnessed violent youth-led protests for the second consecutive day, with Gen Z demonstrators demanding accountability, anti-corruption measures, and the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Following PM Oli’s resignation, the protests turned violent, as protestors set ablaze state institutions, including Singha Durbar, the Supreme Court. The Parliament building remained on fire after being stormed by protesters earlier in the day. Attacks on political leaders, police and public infrastructure have pushed the country into a state of emergency-level turmoil. 

Protesters have also vandalised the homes of Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba in Budhanilkantha. Protesters have attacked the political party office of the CPN-UML in Chyasal, Lalitpur. As per The Kathmandu Post, protesters set fire to the house of Minister for Communication and Information Technology Prithvi Subba Gurung, pelted stones at the residence of Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Paudel, Nepal Rastra Bank Governor Biswo Paudel and attacked the house of former Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak. Protesters broke windows, threw stones, and set fire to the building, as part of demonstrations against corruption following the death of 19 protestors on Monday.

According to reports, police deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd. Although authorities stated that security forces had been instructed to exercise restraint and that no live ammunition was authorised, there were reports of gunfire and bullet injuries, as per The Himalayan Times. The Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully closed following escalating demonstrations. The Nepali Army has been deployed to provide security at the airport. The Indian Embassy also issued a travel advisory for all Indian nationals in Nepal to "defer travel" there until the situation has stabilised. The Indian embassy also provides emergency contact numbers for those facing any urgent situation or requiring assistance.

The unrest is part of the ongoing Gen Z-led movement against corruption, government restrictions, and the deadly crackdown a day earlier that left 19 people dead, and around 500 were injured during clashes around the Federal Parliament and other sites in Kathmandu, The Himalayan Times reported. Meanwhile, the protestors are demanding a "youth leader" to lead the country." The protesters are demanding an end to institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance. They want the government to be more accountable and transparent in its decision-making processes. The situation has prompted regional security measures, with the India-Nepal border on alert. 

Nepal Gen-Z protest Live Updates:


 

LIVE BLOG

  • 10 Sep 2025, 08:40 AM

    At least 100 Bangladeshi nationals are stranded in Nepal


    According to ANI, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry advised all Bangladeshi nationals, i.e., inbound passengers to Nepal, not to undertake flights to Nepal owing to the prevailing security situation until further advice, it added. In case of emergency, Bangladeshis are asked to contact +9779803872759 or +977 9851128381. In addition to the 36-member national football team, a 51-member delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) from Mirpur, who went to Nepal as part of their overseas study tour, is stuck in Kathmandu. Their daily programmes are also cancelled.

    The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu has issued contact details for Biman Bangladesh Airlines passengers currently stranded in Nepal. Those seeking updates or information regarding the Kathmandu-Dhaka route are requested to reach out to the following representatives of Biman: Country Manager, Kathmandu Office: +977 9851037510, Station Manager: +977 9851026159, Sales Department: +977 9847918402.

  • 10 Sep 2025, 08:10 AM

    SpiceJet cancels flights, Air India offers 'one-time waiver'



    SpiceJet in a post on X stated, “#TravelAdvisory: Due to the prevailing situation in Kathmandu, our flights to/from Kathmandu stand cancelled for 10th Sep'25. The information will be communicated to all the passengers via SMS/Email on their registered contact details. For re-bookings and refunds, please contact our 24/7 Helpline Numbers at +91 (0)124 4983410 / +91 (0)124 7101600 or refer link: https://changes.spicejet.com/index.html#/.”

    In a post on X, Air India said, “In view of the current situation and closure of the airport in Kathmandu, Air India is offering passengers with confirmed bookings for travel to and from Kathmandu until 11 September, on tickets issued up to 9 September, a one-time waiver on rescheduling charges.”It added, “The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority. For details, please contact our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999.”

  • 10 Sep 2025, 07:25 AM

    Nepal's Army Chief calls on Gen Z protesters to engage in talks



    In a video statement, the Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel expressed sorrow over damage to public property and condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the protests. He emphasised the need to maintain peace, security, and national unity, and called on protesters to cancel their plans and engage in talks to ease the situation. The Army Chief also highlighted the importance of protecting national heritage, public and private properties, and diplomatic missions. He concluded by appealing to citizens to uphold patriotism, social harmony, and unity. 

    "Easing the incumbent uncomfortable situation, the national heritages, public as well as private properties, common citizens, diplomatic missions and give the sense of security to the public and protect paramount interest is our common duty. Thus, in order to take the country out of this odd situation through peaceful measures, I would request the protesting group to cancel the plans of protest and call for the talks," he said, as reported by ANI.

  • 10 Sep 2025, 07:22 AM

    PM Narendra Modi expressed grief and concern over Nepal situation



    Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his grief on X after chairing the Cabinet Committee meeting.  "After returning from the day's tour today, there was a detailed discussion about the events in Nepal at the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security Affairs. The violence that has occurred in Nepal is heart-wrenching. My heart is extremely disturbed by the fact that many young people have lost their lives. Nepal's stability, peace, and prosperity are of utmost importance. I humbly appeal to all my brothers and sisters in Nepal to maintain peace and order," he wrote. 

  • 10 Sep 2025, 07:18 AM

    Nepal Army takes charge of security operations after Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's resignation



    Following 27 hours of violent protests in Kathmandu and other parts of the country, the Army warned that it would mobilise troops to contain violence and protect citizens and public property, citing concerns that some groups are taking advantage of the situation to cause damage. 24 deaths and hundreds of injuries were reported, with widespread destruction of property. Army troops secured key locations like Tribhuvan International Airport and government complexes.
     

