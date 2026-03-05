FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting underway, Nepal interim PM Karki, Balendra Shah & top leaders cast votes

Nepal Election Live Updates: The main candidates include KP Sharma Oli (CPN-UML), Balendra Shah (Rastriya Swatantra Party), and Gagan Thapa (Nepali Congress).

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 05, 2026, 09:57 AM IST

Nepal Election 2026 Live Updates: Voting underway, Nepal interim PM Karki, Balendra Shah & top leaders cast votes
Nepal Election Live Updates: The voting in Nepal begins today (Thursday) for crucial general elections, the first since a violent Gen Z-led protest toppled the KP Sharma Oli-led government last year. Nepalese are set to elect the 275-member House of Representatives from among the 3,406 candidates vying for 165 seats under direct voting and 3,135 candidates vying for 110 seats through proportionate voting.

The election will replace the interim government of Sushila Karki, which has been leading the Himalayan country. In the race are Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) (CPN-UML), Sher Bahadur Deuba's Nepali Congress, and Pushpa Kamal Dahal's CPN (Maoist Centre). KP Sharma Oli is being challenged in his home constituency, Jhapa, by Balendra Shah, a former Kathmandu mayor.

Nepal Election Results for the 165 directly-elected seats are expected within 24 hours, while proportional representation results may take 2-3 days. 


Check Nepal Election Live Updates here:

LIVE BLOG

  • 05 Mar 2026, 08:04 AM

    Nepal Election 2026 Live Updates: Balendra Shah casts his vote



    ebfaefef
    PM hopeful Balendra Shah cast his ballot at a school in his second major election since GenZ protests that shook the nation.
  • 05 Mar 2026, 09:07 AM

    Nepal Election 2026 live updates: Nepal interim PM says ‘My duty is completed’

    Untitled design 2026 03 05T091620 266

    Nepal’s interim Prime Minister Sushila Karki said her “duty has been completed”  after casting her vote for the general election in Kathmandu. The interim government led by former chief justice Sushila Karki has walked a precarious line over the past few months.

  • 05 Mar 2026, 08:01 AM

    Nepal Elections 2026 Live Updates: KP Sharma Oli vs Bahadur Shah

    In Jhapa-5, a high-stakes battle is unfolding between 74-year-old Marxist leader KP Sharma Oli and 35-year-old rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah, a former Kathmandu mayor. The constituency, with around 163,000 voters, will decide whether Oli retains his seat or Shah makes a historic entry into parliament. 

    fjbaefef

     

  • 05 Mar 2026, 07:38 AM

    Nepal Election Live Updates: Voting begins

    The voting began at 7 AM (Local time, 6:45 AM Indian Time) today and is scheduled to conclude at 5 PM. Counting will begin immediately after the ballot boxes are collected. The election will replace the interim government of Sushila Karki, which has been leading the Himalayan country. "Voting is not just about sending someone to victory. It's a decision you make about your future and that of your children," Karki, who took over after Oli, said in a public broadcast this week.

