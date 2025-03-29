Myanmar, Thailand, Bangkok Earthquake LIVE Updates: Myanmar's junta chief announced that the earthquake's death toll has risen to 144, with over 700 people injured, according to AFP.

Myanmar, Thailand, Bangkok Earthquake LIVE Updates: Myanmar's junta chief announced that the earthquake's death toll has risen to 144, with over 700 people injured, according to AFP. The tremors, including a 7.2-magnitude quake, caused structural damage and panic in Myanmar and neighboring Thailand.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), another earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter Scale jolted Myanmar at 11:56 pm (local time) on Friday. The latest earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km, making it susceptible to aftershocks.

The NCS reported the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 22.15 N and Longitude 95.41 E. In a post on X, the National Center for Seismology wrote, "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 28/03/2025 23:56:29 IST, Lat: 22.15 N, Long: 95.41 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Earlier in the day, Myanmar was jolted by a series of tremors, including a major earthquake of magnitude 7.2 on the Richter Scale that occurred at 11:50 am (local time). The powerful tremor was felt in Bangkok and several parts of Thailand, with eyewitness reports and local media accounts noting that hundreds of people rushed out of swaying buildings in Bangkok. Several posts on social media showed water splashing out of swimming pools due to the quake's intensity.

According to the NCS, the 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and was recorded at Latitude 21.93 N and Longitude 96.07 E. In a post on X, NCS stated, "EQ of M: 7.2, On: 28/03/2025 11:50:52 IST, Lat: 21.93 N, Long: 96.07 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Myanmar."

The earthquake at around 11:50 am IST was followed by an aftershock of 6.4-magnitude minutes later. The National Center for Seismology said that an earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on the Richter scale hit Myanmar, stating that it was the third aftershock, following the first 7.2 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A 30-story skyscraper under construction in the Chatuchak district also collapsed due to the quake, according to the publication. As per The Nation News, which cited Thailand's National Institute for Emergency Medicine, 43 workers were trapped in the underconstruction building.

Video obtained by CNN from Myanmar appeared to show a road bridge spanning the Irrawaddy River, which runs through Mandalay, collapsing into the river in a cloud of dust and water.

(with inputs from ANI)