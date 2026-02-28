Israel attacks Iran LIVE UPDATES: Iran fires missiles at UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain: Reports

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies hold 3-1 edge in T20 WCs; India yet to lose vs WI in Kolkata - Which way will it go?
Jammu and Kashmir create history, beat Karnataka to win first-ever Ranji Trophy title
US, Israel bomb residence and office of Iran's Supreme Leader to kill him, Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei?
Dhurandhar 2 first review out: Yami Gautam calls Ranveer Singh film 'beyond extraordinary', says 'audience will never forget its experience'
Israel attacks India's traditional ally hours after Modi's Tel Aviv visit, what does it mean for Delhi? How will it change foreign policy?
Israel-Iran conflict: PM Benjamin Netanyahu says joint operation with US to remove 'existential threat' by Iran terrorist regime
Ranabaali: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna's first look out, makers extend special wishes to newlyweds with wedding song O Mere Saajan
Israel-Iran conflict: The embassy of India in Tel Aviv issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution and remain vigilant'
US-Israel attack Iran: Ali Larijani may take command if Supreme Leader Ali Khamani is assassinated
Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'
WORLD
Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed.
Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed. Israel Defence Forces have alerted the public, in a statement, "In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel."
The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East.
Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from near Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, an area that houses key government buildings. The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear.
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory in the wake of the current regional situation and advised all Indian nationals to take due care and stay updated to the latest news. The advisory also informed that the Embassy will continue to operate as usual.
''In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual, Embassy's 24x7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in,'' the Indian Embassy in Qatar said on X.
Important Advisory pic.twitter.com/qVjBzUthFE— India in Qatar (@IndEmbDoha) February 28, 2026
Emergency sirens sounded across Bahrain after Iranian missile retaliation amid ongoing US–Israeli strikes on Iran. Explosions were reported in the capital Manama, with smoke seen near the U.S. naval facility hosting the United States Fifth Fleet in Juffair. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter; no casualties confirmed so far.
Iran has reportedly fired ballistic missiles targeting Israel and several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, which is said to have intercepted at least one missile. The regional situation remains highly volatile.
In a video shared on Truth Social, the US President warned there may be casualties during the operation in Iran and said, ''My administration has taken every possible step to minimise the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill.''
''The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties that often happens in war, but we're doing this, not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,'' he added.
India issued a safety advisory for all Indian nationals in Israel amid Israel-Iran strikes. Indians are advised to exercise “utmost caution” and remain vigilant.
Iran launches missiles towards Israel, says Israeli army. IDF said, “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas."
Three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, Iranian media reported. Several missiles have hit the Republic area of the Iranian capital. Israel reportedly targeted the presidential building complex. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was already moved to a safer location.
As Reuters reported, an Iranian official said that Tehran is preparing for a response to US-Israeli attacks, and the counterattacks are set to be crushing. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament on X, wrote, “We warned you! Now you have started down a path which end is no longer in your control."
The New York Times, citing a U.S. official, reported that U.S. strikes on Iran were underway. US President Donald Trump says the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran aim at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.
“Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said.
Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a "special and permanent state of emergency" across the entire territory of Israel. He said, “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he said. Sirens sounded across multiple cities in Israel following the attack on Iran.