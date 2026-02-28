Israel attacks Iran LIVE UPDATES: Iran fires missiles at UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain: Reports

Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed.

Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed. Israel Defence Forces have alerted the public, in a statement, "In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel."

The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East.

Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from near Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, an area that houses key government buildings. The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES