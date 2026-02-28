FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Israel attacks Iran LIVE UPDATES: Iran fires missiles at UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain: Reports

Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi/Aseem Sharma

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 04:01 PM IST

Israel attacks Iran LIVE UPDATES: Iran fires missiles at UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain: Reports
Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran on Saturday with three massive explosions heard in Tehran, Israeli Defence forces confirmed. Israel Defence Forces have alerted the public, in a statement, "In the last few minutes, sirens were sounded all throughout Israel, with an advance instruction alert directly to cellular devices to stay within proximity to protected spaces. This is a proactive alert to prepare the public for the possibility of missiles being launched toward the State of Israel."

The strikes come amid heightened strain between the United States and Iran over a potential nuclear agreement and growing fears of a wider military confrontation in the Middle East.

Several missiles hit areas along University Street and in the Jomhouri district of the Iranian capital. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from near Pasteur Street in downtown Tehran, an area that houses key government buildings. The extent of the damage and possible casualties was not immediately clear.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES

LIVE BLOG

  • 28 Feb 2026, 03:55 PM

    Israel attack kills 5 elementary school girls, claims Iran

    Iran's state news agency IRNA reported that an Israeli strike hit an elementary school in a city located in the Hormozgan province of Southern Iran, killing five girl students.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 03:45 PM

    Indian Embassy in Qatar issues 24/7 helpline number amid military tensions in the Middle East

    The Indian Embassy in Qatar has issued an advisory in the wake of the current regional situation and advised all Indian nationals to take due care and stay updated to the latest news. The advisory also informed that the Embassy will continue to operate as usual.

    ''In view of the current regional situation, all Indian nationals in Qatar are advised to take due care, follow news and advisories as and when issued by the Embassy and local authorities. Our Embassy is continuing to function as usual, Embassy's 24x7 helpline number is 00974-55647502 and email for addressing any query is cons.doha@mea.gov.in,'' the Indian Embassy in Qatar said on X.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 03:30 PM

    Explosions, emergency sirens in Bahrain

    Emergency sirens sounded across Bahrain after Iranian missile retaliation amid ongoing US–Israeli strikes on Iran. Explosions were reported in the capital Manama, with smoke seen near the U.S. naval facility hosting the United States Fifth Fleet in Juffair. Authorities urged residents to seek shelter; no casualties confirmed so far.

    Iran has reportedly fired ballistic missiles targeting Israel and several Gulf nations, including Bahrain, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, which is said to have intercepted at least one missile. The regional situation remains highly volatile.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 03:25 PM

    US personnel may die, warns President Donald Trump

    In a video shared on Truth Social, the US President warned there may be casualties during the operation in Iran and said, ''My administration has taken every possible step to minimise the risk to U.S. personnel in the region. Even so, and I do not make this statement lightly, the Iranian regime seeks to kill.''

    ''The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties that often happens in war, but we're doing this, not for now. We're doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission,'' he added.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 02:24 PM

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu on Israel attack on Iran

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:55 PM

    Embassy of India in Israel issues safety advisory, says, 'utmost caution'

    India issued a safety advisory for all Indian nationals in Israel amid Israel-Iran strikes. Indians are advised to exercise “utmost caution” and remain vigilant.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:46 PM

    Iran launches missiles on Israel

    Iran launches missiles towards Israel, says Israeli army.  IDF said, “A short while ago, the IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. In the past few minutes, the Home Front Command has sent a precautionary directive directly to mobile phones in the relevant areas."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:45 PM

    Israel's operation “Roaring Lion”against Iran

    PMO confirms that, Israel's new operation against Iran would be called “Roaring Lion."

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:22 PM

    Republic area of Tehran on target of Israel, Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to safer location

    Three explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, Iranian media reported. Several missiles have hit the Republic area of the Iranian capital. Israel reportedly targeted the presidential building complex. Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was already moved to a safer location.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:18 PM

    Iran's response to be crushing, Iranian official says

    As Reuters reported, an Iranian official said that Tehran is preparing for a response to US-Israeli attacks, and the counterattacks are set to be crushing. Meanwhile, Ebrahim Azizi, the head of the national security commission of the Iranian parliament on X, wrote, “We warned you! Now you have started down a path which end is no longer in your control."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:15 PM

    Donald Trump's first reaction to US-Israel attack on Iran

    The New York Times, citing a U.S. official, reported that U.S. strikes on Iran were underway.  US President Donald Trump says the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran aim at “eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime”.

    “Short time ago, US military began major combat operation in Iran. Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating threats from the Iranian regime,” he said.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 28 Feb 2026, 01:11 PM

    State of Emergency declared in Israel

    Israel Defense Minister Israel Katz has declared a "special and permanent state of emergency" across the entire territory of Israel. He said, “The State of Israel launched a pre-emptive attack against Iran to remove threats to the State of Israel,” he said. Sirens sounded across multiple cities in Israel following the attack on Iran.

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
