WORLD
"We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," read the statement
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries attending a summit in Canada have issued a joint statement affirming Israel has "the right to defend itself" in the escalating crisis in West Asia. "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," read the statement released by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada.
The leaders said "Iran is the principal source of regional instability and terror."
"We have been consistently clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the G7 leaders said. "We urge that the resolution of the Iranian crisis leads to a broader de-escalation of hostilities in the Middle East, including a ceasefire in Gaza," it said.
They stated that they will remain vigilant regarding the implications for international energy markets, expressing readiness to coordinate as needed. "We will remain vigilant to the implications for international energy markets and stand ready to coordinate, including with like-minded partners, to safeguard market stability," the statement read.
The heads of state from Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and representatives from the European Union are set to meet through Tuesday.
US President Donald Trump cut short his visit and returned to Washington DC. According to Fox News Trump asked the National Security Council to be "prepared in the situation room" upon his return to Washington on Monday night.
Israel on Friday launched an aerial campaign targeting sites across Iran, saying the attacks aimed to prevent its enemy from acquiring atomic weapons. Tehran has denied the charge. Trump has proposed a ceasefire deal, according to French President Emmanuel Macron. But Trump also warned Iranians to evacuate Tehran, underscoring the danger to its 10 million residents, CNN reported.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he believes Israel's strikes have significantly set back Iran's nuclear program. "I estimate we are sending them back a very, very long time," he said. Israel targeted three key Iranian nuclear facilities and scientists, with the extent of the damage unclear. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is chaired the G7 summit.
(This story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
Leaders of the Group of Seven (G-7) countries attending a summit in Canada have issued a joint statement affirming Israel has "the right to defend itself" in the escalating crisis in West Asia. "We, the leaders of the G7, reiterate our commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East. In this context, we affirm that Israel has a right to defend itself. We reiterate our support for the security of Israel. We also affirm the importance of the protection of civilians," read the statement released by the office of the Prime Minister of Canada.
Amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) urged civilians to "immediately evacuate Tehran," shortly after which the White House announced he would be departing the G7 summit early to "attend to many important matters." In a series of posts on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump strongly reiterated his long-held stance on Iran's nuclear ambitions, warning of serious consequences. (ANI)
Meet Kathuria brothers, who started from small sweet shop, now built an empire of Rs 6000000000, known as 'King of doda barfi', own 20 outlets in Delhi-NCR, their business is...
Meet man who manages money of Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor, helped build major production houses of... his name is...
Meet IIT graduate who left high-paying job to crack UPSC exam in first attempt with AIR..., like IAS Tina Dabi she also...
Meet man who is one of highest-paid CEOs, earns Rs 15600000 a day but lives simple life, not Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella, he is...
Jaane Tu...Ya Jaane Na 2? Genelia D'Souza opens up on sequel: 'Would love to work with...'
Mannara Chopra rushes out of airport, looks heartbroken after father's death: Watch
Air India San Francisco to Mumbai flight suffers mid-air engine glitch, passengers deplaned at...
Justin Bieber says he is 'broken and tired', pens emotional note: 'My whole life...'
Meet woman, who cracked UPSC exam without coaching while working full-time, became IAS officer with AIR..., currently posted in...
Donald Trump's BIG step amid G7 Summit, to leave meet mid-way due to...
Meet Blaise Metreweli, UK MI6's first woman chief, to head Britain's MI6 spy service for the first time in its 115-year history, to be referred to as...
Meet actress who begged outside 5-star-hotel for food, was called unlucky, didn't look into mirror for months, is now worth Rs 1360000000...; she is...
Israel-Iran war: Donald Trump slams Iran for ignoring nuclear deal, says, 'Everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran'
Viral Video: Toddler's adorable dance on car alarm thinking its music melts hearts on internet, netizens say 'finding happiness in little things'
Meet woman, who cleared NET-JRF exam, failed twice in UPSC exam, later cracked in third attempt with AIR..., her husband is a famous...
Amid Iran's warning to Israel, a look at number of nuclear warheads owned by Pakistan; how does it compare with India?
South Africa's celebration of clinching World Test Championship continues as Proteas return to...
Meet richest Indian in Canada, who built 14000 properties, has net worth of Rs…; known as 'Condo King'
BIG move by Mukesh Ambani, earns Rs 18760000000 in one go after selling...; net worth reaches Rs...
Meet brothers behind one of India's top pharma giants worth Rs 97572 crore, born on same date, they are from...
Aruna Irani reveals details about relationship with Mehmood, shares how he 'made and ruined' her career: 'He stopped...'
Woman in THIS country sets out to earn Rs 12 crore for her dream home, her scheme will leave you shocked
Netherlands vs Nepal match gets settled after 3 Super Overs, netizen calls it 'craziest match in cricket history'
Before Jaya Bachchan and Rekha, Amitabh Bachchan fell madly in love with this woman, she worked at..., they broke up because...
DNA TV Show: Putin-Jinping's entry in Iran-Israel war
Thug Life box office collection day 12: Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam film is struggling to cross even Rs 50 crore in India
Housefull 5 box office collection day 11: Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan film sees lowest earnings, earns just Rs...
Viral Video: Israeli missile hits Iranian TV studio as anchor delivers live news, escapes narrowly, WATCH
Rishabh Pant-led LSG's star bowler, who was fined multiple times in IPL 2025, takes 5 wickets in 5 balls in local T20 game, he is...
Aamir Khan slams Turkey for supporting Pakistan, explains his viral pics with Erdogan: 'I couldn't...'
Rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi worth Rs 7400000 to be auctioned in...; it was made in 1931 by...
Zee Entertainment secures Rs 2237 crore funding from promoter group entities
Dhoni's CSK teammate faces ball-tampering allegations in Tamil Nadu Premier League 2025, his name is...
Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif makes another BIZARRE comment, says Pak's 'cyber warriors' hacked India's...
Who was Sheetal alias Simmi Chaudhary? Haryana-based model found dead in Sonipat canal
After attack on its nuclear sites, what will Iran do? Will Middle East crisis deepen if Tehran moves of out NPT?
India gearing up to launch global campaign to expose Pakistan's backing of terrorism
Will Pakistan support Iran in its war against Israel? What can India do?
Not Samay Raina, Zakir Khan, Abhishek Upmanyu, this standup comedian is set to make his OTT debut with ‘First Copy’ series, show will release on...
Meet man, IIT graduate, who later became IAS officer after cracking UPSC exam, he is now leading India's top...
Not Leonardo DiCaprio, this actor was Christopher Nolan's first choice for Inception but he didn't understand the film, now calls it 'career blunder'
Meet 16-year-old belly dancer whose moves go viral, she is from...; her connection to Priyanka Chopra is...
Yashasvi Jaiswal to Harshit Rana, players who failed to perform for India A ahead of Test series against England
Amitabh Bachchan cheers for Abhishek Bachchan for his upcoming project, it's not a film but...
Weeks after Pahalgam terror attack, global anti-terror watchdog FATF issues BIG statement: 'Could not occur without...'
Good news for Namo Bharat commuters as NCRTC cuts premium coach fare by...; check new rates here
Monty Panesar makes SHOCKING prediction ahead of India vs England Test series, says 'will probably win 2-0'
Meet actress, born in Muslim family, married Hindu, made debut at 57, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, her brother is superstar....
IMD Weather Forecast: Light to very heavy rainfall alert issued for 24 states including Kerala, Maharashtra, UP; Check full list here
Decades before war with Iran, Israel proposed India to attack this country, name is..., reason was...
Why Did India not support traditional friend Iran in its conflict with Israel? Is New Delhi moving towards West?
Masteron for Sale in 2025 – Buy pure cutting steroids online and get $25 OFF
Testosterone for sale in 2025 – Buy injectable steroids online [$25 Discount]
Meet man who started his career by selling policies, later faced setback in pomegranates business, now runs company worth Rs 100 crore, he is from...
Winstrol for Sale in 2025 – Buy lean muscle steroids online with $25 OFF today
The Raja Saab teaser X review: Netizens call Prabhas film 'a total cringefest', say 'biggest flop of the year loading'
The best IVF centre in Noida and Ghaziabad for Fertility Treatment
Andre Russell castles Faf du Plessis with unplayable yorker in TSK vs LAKR match | Watch
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio services restored after outage in Kerala
Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sunjay Kapur's last photo clicked moments before his death goes viral, he was posing with...
Are Iran and Pakistan friends? Tehran makes BIG claim about India's neighbour amid conflict with Israel
DNA Verified: Did Saudi ‘sleeping' Prince recover after 20 years in coma? Truth behind viral video revealed
Weeks after India's Operation Sindoor, bankrupt Pakistan issues big statement, urges New Delhi to..., claims all issues can be resolved through...
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 to begin with India vs Sri Lanka on Sept 30: Check full schedule
Mumbai Rains: IMD issues Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in...; Red Alert for Raigad; local trains, metro affected
Good news for borrowers as India's largest bank worth Rs 70700000 crore reduces interest rates by...
Over 2500 people auditioned for Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par, reveals director RS Prasanna: 'We were not only looking at acting but...'
What is 'Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III' award conferred to PM Modi in Cyprus? Know all about it here
BIG tension for Pakistan amid Israel-Iran war, triggers fuel crises; petrol and diesel now cost Rs...
How may PM Narendra Modi's Cyprus visit change Turkey-Pakistan ties? Will it end China-Pakistan-Turkey axis?
Census 2027 to start with Ladakh, J-K in 2026; know the process, information collected, its use
Mandira Bedi says she is seeking counselling after Air India plane crash: 'There's been this constant...'
Good news for Indians, after Thailand, Philippines, Maldives, Palau, this country has eased visa rules for travellers to boost tourism, it is...
Family blessed with baby girl after 56 years, their grand welcome to newborn melts heart, watch
Meet Arun Srinivas, Meta's new MD and Head for India, he has studied from..., worked in Hindustan Unilever and...
BIG setback for employees of this IT giant, set to begin new round of layoffs in July due to...; not Narayana Murthy’s Infosys, Ratan Tata’s TCS, Google, Meta, it is...
Kuldeep Yadav makes big claim, reveals he is taking Rohit Sharma's place in...
Meet Indian genius who cleared IIT-JEE, got admission in..., left corporate job to crack UPSC exam, became IPS officer with AIR..., is now working as...
India beats bankrupt Pakistan again, maintains nuclear edge over Islamabad with more...
Good news for Indian cricket team, Gautam Gambhir set to rejoin Shubman Gill-led squad in England from...
Israel's 'Iron Dome' can shoot down thousands of missiles at once, how it is different from India's S-400 Triumf?
Vladimir Putin's Russia has this top secret weapon, delivers messages that can't be hacked, plays big role in..., name is...
Khan sir issues first statement after 'ghoonghat controversy', reveals real reason behind his wife's veiled look, says 'It was..'
Shah Rukh Khan and his family have 'secret door' to Gauri Khan's restaurant, his favourite order revealed
Meet Indian genius, who cracked JEE with AIR... later topped NEET UG 2025 exam with 99.99 percentile, he is from...
K-pop star Jackson Wang to star in Hrithik Roshan's Krissh 4? K-pop star breaks his silence
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and his family hiding in bunker amid war with Israel? Report claims...
Weather update: Light rain in parts of Delhi-NCR brings relief from scorching heat, check full forecast here
Viral video: After Air India Ahmedabad plane crash, woman's 'empty flight' reel sparks outrage, netizens calls it 'immature act', watch
Amid Israel-Iran war, North Korea's Kim Jong Un takes this big decision, wants to increase supply of...
'Genelia D'Souza had almost married John Abraham': Actress breaks her silence, says 'unko poocho kyun unhone....'
Pakistan supporter Turkey now worried about PM Modi's Cyprus visit, reason is...
Donald Trump rejects Israel's plan to kill Iran's Supreme leader Khamenei, says, 'It's possible we could...'
Apoorva Mukhija accuses Urfi Javed of abusing her off-camera: 'Tumhari aukaat...'
What is ‘Naked Flying’? This budget-friendly travel trend can help save you a lot of money, it's not what you think, know here
Meet man, IIT Bombay grad, who left Rs 10000000 salary job to become IAS officer, topped UPSC exam with AIR 1, he is..., currently posted in...
Ahmedabad plane crash: Second black box recovered from Air India crash site, cockpit voice recorder to help identify cause
Amid Israel-Iran war, Benjamin Netanyahu makes big claim, says Tehran wants to kill US President Donald Trump, reason is...
Weather Update: Yellow alert issued in Delhi-NCR; IMD forecasts moderate rainfall in Delhi till...
K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai streets, follows locals, eats Pani Puri, Vada Pav, learns Kathak