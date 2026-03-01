Iran-Israel war LIVE UPDATES: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iran to observe 40 days of mourning

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iran confirms. This comes after both US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ali Khamenei was dead.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iran confirms. This comes after both US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ali Khamenei was dead.

Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.

A semi-official Iranian government news agency reported that, “It is announced to the martyr-nurturing people of Iran that Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred in a joint attack by the criminal United States and the Zionist regime,"

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES.