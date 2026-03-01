Iran-Israel war LIVE UPDATES: Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iran to observe 40 days of mourning

Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour
Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and US strikes, Iran confirms. This comes after both US President Donald Trump and Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Ali Khamenei was dead.
Iran is observing 40 days of public mourning following the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Reuters reported, citing Iranian state media.
A semi-official Iranian government news agency reported that, “It is announced to the martyr-nurturing people of Iran that Grand Ayatollah Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred in a joint attack by the criminal United States and the Zionist regime,"
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday announced that seven senior Iranian military commanders, including Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh and the Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), were killed. Israel confirms death of Ali Shamkhani, a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mohammad Pakpour, identified as the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, officials Salah Asadi, Mohammad Shirazi, and Defence Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh
Iran Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US-Israel airstrikes, confirms Iranian state media. Four relatives of Khamenei, including his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law, were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes, reported Iran's Fars News Agency on Sunday, citing sources.