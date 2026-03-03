FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US-Iran-Israel conflict LIVE UPDATES: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, US President Donald Trump says war to last 4-5 weeks

The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 01:43 PM IST

US-Iran-Israel conflict LIVE UPDATES: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, US President Donald Trump says war to last 4-5 weeks
The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer.

Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES

LIVE BLOG

  • 03 Mar 2026, 01:39 PM

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Iran

    A 4.3-magnitude earthquake jolts Iran's Gerash region, which occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.21 miles). This comes amid US-Israel missile attacks on Iran and Tehran's retaliation strikes.

  • 03 Mar 2026, 12:03 PM

    Iran closes the Strait of Hormuz 

    Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz. In a fresh trhreat to West, Iran has warned that it will set ablaze any ship that tries to pass. "The strait is closed. If anyone tries to ​pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set ​those ships ablaze," said Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief. 

  • 03 Mar 2026, 11:59 AM

    Key infrastructure hit by Iran missiles so far

    Tehran has intensified attacks on the Middle East region. 

    • Saudi Aramco Facilities: A Shahed-136 drone reportedly struck the Saudi Arabia's Ras Tanura facility, which is world's largest oil refinery. It is now temporary shut.
    • Qatari LNG Plants: Ras Laffan was targeted, leading Qatar's state petroleum company to suspend all liquefied natural gas production.
    • Israeli Refineries and Power: Strikes hit the Bazan Oil Refinery Complex and the Haifa Power Plant, forcing both to shut down operations due to fire and damage.
    • Desalination Plants: There is significant regional concern that vital water desalination plants could be the next targets for escalation. 

     

  • 03 Mar 2026, 11:56 AM

    US issues advisory for citizens, non-essential staff

    US orders evacuation of US government personnel and eligible family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan. Earlier, US urged American citizens to "depart now" from 12 Middle Eastern countries, inclding UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, due to "serious safety risks."

  • 03 Mar 2026, 11:05 AM

    Iran war to continue for 4-5 weeks, says Trump

    United States President Donald Trump has said that the Iran war has initially “projected four to five weeks”. Trump said, "It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less." 

  • 03 Mar 2026, 11:01 AM

    US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones

    A fire erupted at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of explosions at the site, according to Reuters.

