US-Iran-Israel conflict LIVE UPDATES: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, US President Donald Trump says war to last 4-5 weeks

Vipul Shah says The Kerala Story 2 is not a 'marketing gimmick', adds he wanted to expose 'much larger evil' across India
CBSE class 10th, 12th board exams rescheduled in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE; Check new dates here
Turmoil in Middle East: Multiple ramifications for India
Laalo Krishna Sada Sahaayate OTT release date: When and where to watch first Rs 100-crore Gujarati film made in just Rs 50 lakh
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Trump warns 'big wave' of attack; Know death toll, damages in strikes and retaliation across regions so far
Has US tested nuclear bombs amid Iran War? Mysterious earthquakes occur near secretive nuclear test range in Nevada
Esha Gupta returns to India from Abu Dhabi amid US-Israel-Iran war, thanks UAE authorities: 'We all were in this together'
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda share magical glimpses from sangeet ceremony: 'Big happy party with beautiful people'
Arunkumar Sambandam: Advancing Intelligent Performance Optimization in distributed and Cloud-native systems
Indonesia Earthquake: 6.1 magnitude tremors felt near Sumatra Island, details inside
WORLD
The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer.
The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer.
Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES
Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz. In a fresh trhreat to West, Iran has warned that it will set ablaze any ship that tries to pass. "The strait is closed. If anyone tries to pass, the heroes of the Revolutionary Guards and the regular navy will set those ships ablaze," said Ebrahim Jabari, a senior adviser to the Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander-in-chief.
Tehran has intensified attacks on the Middle East region.
US orders evacuation of US government personnel and eligible family members from Bahrain, Iraq and Jordan. Earlier, US urged American citizens to "depart now" from 12 Middle Eastern countries, inclding UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, due to "serious safety risks."
United States President Donald Trump has said that the Iran war has initially “projected four to five weeks”. Trump said, "It's always been a four-week process. We figured it will be four weeks or so. It's always been about a four-week process so - as strong as it is, it's a big country, it'll take four weeks - or less."
A fire erupted at the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, following reports of explosions at the site, according to Reuters.