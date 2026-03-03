WORLD

US-Iran-Israel conflict LIVE UPDATES: US Embassy in Riyadh struck by drones, US President Donald Trump says war to last 4-5 weeks

The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer.

Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The US and Israel's missile attack on Iran has entered its Day 3, with another series of strikes against Iran. Tehran has retaliated with missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the Middle East, including UAE, Qatar and Kuwait, resulting in casualties on both sides. Over 555 people are killed in Iran, 11 killed in Israel, and few deaths reported in UAE, Kuwait, and Bahrain. Iran earlier confirmed that Israel-US attack killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other top Iranian officials. US President Donald Trump has stated that US operation Epic Fury, with joint operation with Israel, against Iran will last 4-5 weeks, but could go longer. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES