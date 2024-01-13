Mauritius government grants special two-hour break to Hindu officials for Ram Mandir inauguration

Public servants of the Hindu faith were given a two-hour special leave of absence by the Mauritius government on Friday to attend local ceremonies commemorating the concentration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, later this month.

The Mauritian government said in a statement,"(The) Cabinet has agreed to the grant of a one-off special leave of two hours on Monday 22 January 2024 from 1400 hours to public officers of Hindu faith, subject to exigencies of service, in the context of the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir in India, which is a landmark event as it symbolises the return of Lord Ram in Ayodhya."

India's populace has been getting more and more excited about Lord Ram's "pran pratishtha," which will take place inside the hallowed Ayodhya temple. Dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be present at the ceremonial installation ceremony on January 22.

It has been reported that the inauguration ceremony will be broadcast on television from Times Square in New York City, for the second time since Lord Ram was shown on the billboards during the Bhoomi Pujan (ground-breaking ceremony) in 2020.

Tanee Sangrat, the ambassador of Thailand to the US, stated that the opening of Ram Mandir is a "delight" for people around the world.

The Thai envoy said,"It is the delight of people not only in Thailand but with many countries across Southeast Asia and across Asia Pacific that our common culture is being celebrated and the coming home of the Rama."