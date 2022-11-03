Firing at Imran Khan’s rally live updates: Former Pakistan PM among 5 injured; attacker arrested

A firing broke out in a rally held by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad, and as many as five people have been injured in the incident.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured and rushed to the hospital after a firing broke out in his rally, being conducted in Wazirabad. The ex-Pakistan PM was rushed out of the scene after he was reportedly injured in the shooting.

This comes just a few days after Imran Khan issued a warning to the country’s intelligence agency ISI. As many as five people have been injured in the firing incident, while local media in Pakistan has reported that one person has died in the shooting.

Here are the live updates from the Wazirabad firing incident –