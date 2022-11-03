Headlines

  
  
  

  
  

World

World

Firing at Imran Khan’s rally live updates: Former Pakistan PM among 5 injured; attacker arrested

A firing broke out in a rally held by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad, and as many as five people have been injured in the incident.




DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 06:51 PM IST



Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured and rushed to the hospital after a firing broke out in his rally, being conducted in Wazirabad. The ex-Pakistan PM was rushed out of the scene after he was reportedly injured in the shooting.

This comes just a few days after Imran Khan issued a warning to the country’s intelligence agency ISI. As many as five people have been injured in the firing incident, while local media in Pakistan has reported that one person has died in the shooting.

Here are the live updates from the Wazirabad firing incident – 



  • 03 Nov 2022, 06:50 PM

    According to local media reports, Imran Khan has been shot in both the legs, while as many as 15 people have been injured in the firing in the Wazirabad rally in Pakistan.

  • 03 Nov 2022, 06:14 PM

    After the attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released a statement on social media.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:57 PM

    Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was taken to hospital after getting shot at but waved to the crowd before leaving the rally.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:55 PM

    Local news agency Geo TV has reported that although Imran Khan sustained injuries after the Wazirabad shooting, he is safe and his condition is stable. He was rushed to the hospital in a bulletproof car after getting injured.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:53 PM

    The firing took place near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:44 PM

    Local media reports have said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sustained injuries on his leg after the shooting in Wazirabad.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:40 PM

    Soon after the attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan's Wazirabad, an image of the attacker who fired at the rally was released by local media.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:38 PM

    Pakistan political party PTI labels the firing in the Wazirabad rally as an assassination attempt on former PM Imran Khan.

     

     

  • 03 Nov 2022, 05:35 PM

    Pakistani Senator Faisal Javed is one of the people who was injured in the Wazirabad rally on Thursday.

     

     





















