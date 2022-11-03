Firing at Imran Khan’s rally live updates: Former Pakistan PM among 5 injured; attacker arrested

World
A firing broke out in a rally held by former Pakistan PM Imran Khan in Wazirabad, and as many as five people have been injured in the incident.
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been injured and rushed to the hospital after a firing broke out in his rally, being conducted in Wazirabad. The ex-Pakistan PM was rushed out of the scene after he was reportedly injured in the shooting.
This comes just a few days after Imran Khan issued a warning to the country’s intelligence agency ISI. As many as five people have been injured in the firing incident, while local media in Pakistan has reported that one person has died in the shooting.
Here are the live updates from the Wazirabad firing incident –
After the attack on former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, current Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif released a statement on social media.
I condemn the incident of firing on PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the strongest words. I have directed Interior Minister for an immediate report on the incident.— Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 3, 2022
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was taken to hospital after getting shot at but waved to the crowd before leaving the rally.
Local news agency Geo TV has reported that although Imran Khan sustained injuries after the Wazirabad shooting, he is safe and his condition is stable. He was rushed to the hospital in a bulletproof car after getting injured.
Imran Khan sustained bullet injuries on his leg during firing on his container, but he is safe, reports Geo TV— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 3, 2022
The firing took place near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad.
A firing was reported near the container of former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s container near Zafar Ali Khan chowk in Wazirabad, Pakistan media reports. pic.twitter.com/mv5WvQIm7W— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Local media reports have said that former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has sustained injuries on his leg after the shooting in Wazirabad.
BREAKING: Imran Khan has sustained injuries on his leg; man who opened fire has been arrested— Geo English (@geonews_english) November 3, 2022
Soon after the attack on Imran Khan in Pakistan's Wazirabad, an image of the attacker who fired at the rally was released by local media.
#UPDATE | PTI Senator Faisal Javed injured following the attack on PTI's camp. Image shows suspected assailant firing a gunshot near the PTI camp: Pakistan's Geo English— ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022
Pakistan political party PTI labels the firing in the Wazirabad rally as an assassination attempt on former PM Imran Khan.
Pakistani Senator Faisal Javed is one of the people who was injured in the Wazirabad rally on Thursday.
