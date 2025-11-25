Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption Live Updates: Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts in Ethiopia after 12,000 years, plume of ash reaches reaches India; flight operations affected

The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.

In Ethiopia's Afar region, the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday morning, blanketing nearby villages with ash. Local sources, as reported by the Associated Press (AP), say there's no historical record of this volcano erupting. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program confirmed that Hayli Gubbi had no recorded activity during the Holocene period, which began roughly 12,000 years ago. Satellite images analyzed by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center showed ash reaching up to 14 km and moving west.

The eruption's thick ash cloud arrived in India on Monday night, prompting India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, to issue a detailed advisory. Airlines are advised to avoid routes and altitudes affected by volcanic ash, adjust flight planning and fuel calculations, and immediately report any suspected encounters with ash, including engine problems. Airport operators have been directed to inspect runways and taxiways.

The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.

The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.

Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.

