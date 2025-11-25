Ethiopia Volcanic Eruption Live Updates: Hayli Gubbi volcano erupts in Ethiopia after 12,000 years, plume of ash reaches reaches India; flight operations affected

Afghanistan's Taliban government makes BIG statement, says 9 children, 1 woman killed in Pakistan airstrike in Khost province
WORLD
The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.
In Ethiopia's Afar region, the Hayli Gubbi volcano erupted on Sunday morning, blanketing nearby villages with ash. Local sources, as reported by the Associated Press (AP), say there's no historical record of this volcano erupting. The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program confirmed that Hayli Gubbi had no recorded activity during the Holocene period, which began roughly 12,000 years ago. Satellite images analyzed by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Center showed ash reaching up to 14 km and moving west.
The eruption's thick ash cloud arrived in India on Monday night, prompting India's aviation regulator, the DGCA, to issue a detailed advisory. Airlines are advised to avoid routes and altitudes affected by volcanic ash, adjust flight planning and fuel calculations, and immediately report any suspected encounters with ash, including engine problems. Airport operators have been directed to inspect runways and taxiways.
The explosive eruption began around 8.30 am UTC on Sunday, said the Toulouse VAAC advisory.
The volcano, situated in Ethiopia's Erta Ale Range, last erupted around 10,000 to 12,000 years ago. Sunday's sudden activity sent towering ash clouds sweeping across the Red Sea toward Oman and Yemen before shifting eastwards, Al Arabiya reported.
Following the eruption, volcanic ash activity has been reported over parts of the Arabian Peninsula. Airlines issued cautionary notices for passengers flying through the Middle East, though no advisories have been connected to the ash drift toward India.
Air India on X, posted 'Following the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia, ash clouds have been observed over certain geographical regions. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain in constant touch with our operating crew. There is no major impact on Air India flights at this time. We will take all necessary steps under our precautionary plans to ensure the safety of our passengers, crew and aircraft, which remains our top priority."
IndiGo on X, wrote, 'Following the recent eruption of the Hayli Gubbi volcano in Ethiopia, ash clouds are reported to be drifting towards parts of western India... Our teams are closely tracking the situation in coordination with international aviation bodies. We are fully prepared with all necessary precautions to ensure safe and reliable operations... We will continue to monitor the developments round the clock and keep you informed of any updates to help minimise inconvenience (if any)...'
The areas around AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi are shrouded in toxic smog, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 323, falling into the 'Very Poor' category. The impact of Ethiopian volcanic ash on Delhi's air quality is still uncertain, with experts saying it's unlikely to cause significant changes since the ash is at high altitudes.
#WATCH | Delhi | Visuals from the AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital area as a layer of toxic smog blankets the city. AQI (Air Quality Index) around the area is 323, categorised as 'Very Poor', as claimed by CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board). pic.twitter.com/hBvbQrA6HD— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2025
The DGCA said a Volcanic Ash Advisory and an ASHTAM have already been issued by the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre and the Airports Authority of India, and asked operators to avoid all affected regions and altitudes.
In its advisory, the DGCA told airlines to review their operational manuals on volcanic ash procedures and brief cockpit and cabin crew accordingly.
Airlines have also been instructed to adjust flight planning and routing based on the latest advisories, monitor NOTAM and meteorological updates, and immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine fluctuations or cabin odour.